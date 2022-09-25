Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

2022 has quickly become a good year for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. The role-playing game from CD Projekt Red was a disaster of Pompeii-ous proportions when it launched two years ago, but the franchise received a substantial shot in the arm recently thanks to the game’s numerous patches and its successful companion anime on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The success of the show comes with good reason. Not only is it a visual splatter-fest by the renowned animators at Studio TRIGGER, but the show is also a near-perfect encapsulation of what franchise creator Mike Pondsmith sought to convey for his world of Night City.

While the allure of Cyberpunk can be credited to the cool clothes, tech, and neon everything that made the subgenre so popular in the first place, the games and series stand out by flipping those conventions over their head, satirizing them to show they only add to the facade that is a cruel future. Edgerunners isn't saying anything that hasn’t been said before in the medium (see: Robocop and Frank Miller’s Hard Boiled), but it offers a refreshing critique of techno-future stories that feels necessary and entertaining for anyone who loves a good sci-fi tale that has something to say.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows David Martinez (voiced by Zach Aguilar), a street kid whose struggles range from overcoming prejudice at an elite private school in Arasaka to simple survival from any random shootouts by rival gangs. He’s a textbook definition of an underdog protagonist for this show’s world; a kid who scraps to make ends meet and has a hard time fitting into an institution that’s constantly trying to fail him. David and his mother come from the Santa Domingo district, a section of Night City that operates as a common testing ground for corporations to create new territory, leaving the residents and neighboring communities to either scatter somewhere else or risk any fatal encounters with authorities and criminals. It’s obvious that there’s an underlined commentary of corporal gentrification going on here, but the showrunners take it a step further by showing the effects of this via the racism David receives from his classmates who live higher up in life.

In the world of Cyberpunk, wealth and body modification act as a joint point of status; the more your body can look and/or act as less of an organic flesh-bag, the more people start to take you seriously. David, at the start of the series, is a teen who’s too poor to be able to modify himself and is only able to attend private school because of the money his mother scrapes up for it. This leaves him in a rough spot with his contemporaries, who look at both his Hispanic background, a child of unwealthy status, and a “ganic” as a detriment to their success. These elements not only add to the show’s fascinating worldbuilding but are presented as a biting slice of social commentary that isn’t placed at the forefront of other mainstream cyberpunk media (and this is just from the first episode!). Unfortunately for David, those acts of prejudice are also exemplified in other, arguably crueler ways.

The inclusion of Night City’s Trauma Team organization adds to the show’s satire in, possibly, a more cynical way than the actual ultra-violence depicted throughout. The services act as the city’s speedy first responders for any massive altercation in Night City, and only save the lives of those who are covered by it. David’s mother, Gloria (Gloria Garayua) works as an EMT for the team yet receives no benefits from it whatsoever. This is made abundantly clear after she and David get caught in the middle of a highway shootout and, and swiftly as the team arrives, are coldly ignored to pick up the ones that they need. The scene following this shows that Gloria was taken to a less-than-standard hospital; one that David isn’t allowed visitation because it’s “not included” in his plan. Despite the doctor’s assurance that she’ll make a speedy recovery, Gloria dies from her wounds (and implied malpractice) shortly after. This element in Edgerunners is both profound and depressing to those who’ve experienced a similar situation and only adds to the show’s depiction of late-stage corporate capitalism. It’s Verhoeven-esque absurdity that only feels more real for us, especially in the wake of the past two years. Another bleak jab for attempting to live a life in Night City.

The series’ commentary on body modification plays out as a double-edged sword in the world of Edgerunners. As stated before, the very act of adding more metal over meat serves as a reminder to everyone that they, to put it bluntly, shouldn’t fuck with you. But the process of turning oneself into a weaponized Jack in the Box can also bring out adverse effects on their mental state. While the concept of who is and isn’t “more human than human” isn’t a novel discussion that the show adds to the subgenre, their execution of it is (albeit in a more mainstream platform via your local streaming app). The inclusion of David’s Sandevistan system and his mentor Maine’s (William C. Stephens) bio-artillery leads to a slow-burn arc for the characters, who eventually become obsessed with adding more to themselves and push towards becoming completely "short-circed," which is Night City slang for going insane. It’s a destination that the two cannot come back from, citing the adding of more mods to their bodies as a reason for pulling bigger money from heists and even to survive long enough so they can protect the people they care about. There’s a lot that can be said for David’s reasoning for withstanding so many body-mods as "being special," being that for him, it serves as a psychological excuse to being stronger and better for his crew when it’s possible that his tolerance acts as a mechanism to become more addicted in being a machinehead. Perhaps it’s one, the other, a mixture of both, or something else entirely, but overall it serves as a meaty subversion of the “coolness” of cyberpunk media; offering the cold reality that can occur when you’re a ghost in a shell.

The cyberpunk subgenre is so interesting because of its malleability. The stories that stem from it can balance between conveying a platform for cool neon aesthetics and techno-organisms, and a satirization of the issues that currently plague our society. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners contributes to the medium by operating as a direct contrast to the former, where the mainstream legacy of cyberpunk tropes is turned on its head to show why this fictional reality can be as harsh, shocking, and ultimately informative as our own.

