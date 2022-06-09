The first clip from the upcoming anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week. The 40-second clip shows a deal going down between Malstrom, a technology-obsessed gang that has heavily augmented themselves, and another currently unnamed group of characters, with a large muscular man sitting in the center. The Malstrom members reveal a girl in a fridge before pulling their guns on the other group. A quick flash of light goes off and the hostage in the fridge vanishes, having been saved by the series' currently unnamed main character, using his speed boost Cyberware.

When Malestrom aims their guns at him, a girl uses Monowire to literally disarm them all. One of the gangsters goes after the muscular man with his Mantis Blades before getting grabbed out of the air, pinned against the wall, and having his head blown off with a shotgun. With the situation defused and the hostage safe, everyone exchanges a happy thumbs up on a job well done.

First announced in January 2020 by CD Projekt Red, developers of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode show born from a partnership with Studio Trigger, bringing an all-new anime series based in the universe of the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk made by Mike Pondsmith to life. The series will follow our lead character trying to survive the violent and technology-obsessed future by becoming an Edgerunner, a mercenary also known as a cyberpunk.

Image via Netflix

Studio Trigger is one of the world's most celebrated and acclaimed anime studios, having created popular series and films such as Kill la Kill and Promare. The series is being directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) alongside assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare). Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill) will serve as creative director of the series with character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia) also on board to give the characters their distinctive looks. The adapted screenplay comes from Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by famed composer Akira Yamaoka.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in September. You can check out the brand-new clip as well as read the official synopsis of the upcoming series down below.