Netflix has revealed an all-new poster for the streaming service's upcoming anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, putting two of the lead characters designed by Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko on full display.

The poster was revealed at Geeked Week 2022 along with a brand-new teaser trailer and a new first-look clip from the series. These are just two of the new characters that will be a part of the series, all of which are designed by Yoshinari and Kaneko. Yoshinari has previously done character design work on series such as Little Witch Academia and is also the director of fellow Netflix anime series BNA: Brand New Animal. Kaneko has also done animation work on Little Witch Academia as the key animator, having also worked in that position on other anime projects, such as One Piece Film Z, Kill la Kill, and Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time​​​​​​.

First announced in January 2020 by CD Projekt Red, developers of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode show born from a partnership with Studio Trigger, the celebrated anime studio behind the likes of the previously mentioned Kill la Kill and Promare. This new anime series aims to bring the universe of the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk made by Mike Pondsmith to life. The series will follow our lead character trying to survive the violent and technology-obsessed future by becoming an Edgerunner, a kind of mercenary also known as the titular cyberpunk.

Along with Yoshinari and Kaneko, the team working on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners consists of all-star talent. The series is being directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi alongside assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare). Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill) will serve as creative director of the series with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame will be composing the original score for the series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in September 2022. You can check out the brand-new poster as well as read the official synopsis of the upcoming series down below.

Image via Netflix