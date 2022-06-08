It's once again time to return to Night City as the upcoming anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has received its first teaser trailer, giving fans their first look at the stylish and violent series coming from the acclaimed Studio Trigger.

The new trailer was shown at Netflix's Geeked Week and shows off the vibrant and colorful Night City that players had a chance to explore in 2020's Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer follows a young street kid named TK, who is one of the titular Edgerunners. The trailer has a constant heartbeat monitor sound, starting slow, working with the slow and deliberate cuts and shots that are shown in the first half of the teaser, showing our lead character's explosive energy that is bubbling beneath the surface with him constantly tapping his foot. We are shown several vistas and locals across Night City as well as given brief glimpses of some of the characters we are going to meet. The most interesting shot shown in this calm first half is of the lead character meeting with a woman on the surface of the Moon, likely a VR simulation known as a BrainDance. Before you even have the chance to digest the imagery of the lunar vista, the trailer kicks into high gear with the signature action that Trigger will be bringing to the series. Gunfights, explosions, car chases, car shootouts, all briefly teased as the heartbeat monitor gets faster and faster, now joined by high octane music. The heartbeat keeps accelerating until it completely disappears when the series' title appears.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was first announced in January 2020 by CD Projekt Red, developers of Cyberpunk 2077, who entered a partnership with Studio Trigger to make the series based in the universe of the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk made by Mike Pondsmith. The series will consist of 10 episodes and will see our lead character try to survive the violent and technology-obsessed future by becoming an Edgerunner, a mercenary also known as a cyberpunk.

Image via Netflix

Studio Trigger is one of the world's most celebrated and acclaimed anime studios, having created popular series and films such as Kill la Kill and Promare. The series is being directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi alongside assistant director Masahiko Otsuka. Hiromi Wakabayashi will serve as creative director on the series with character designers Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko also on board to give the characters their distinctive looks. The adapted screenplay comes from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. The original score will be composed by famed composer Akira Yamaoka.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in September. You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer as well as read the official synopsis of the upcoming series down below.