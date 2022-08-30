WARNING: This trailer contains strong strobe effects that could affect viewers that are photosensitive.Just a few weeks ahead of its release, Netflix has released a brand-new NSFW trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the streaming service's upcoming anime series from the acclaimed Studio Trigger.

The new trailer opens with two of the lead characters, David and Lucy, discussing why David's dream before offering to show him something. After a countdown from Lucy, the trailer goes into a montage of the many different parts of Night City, showcasing the murders, sex, and high-octane action commonplace in both this dystopian future and Studio Trigger's previous works. Throughout the trailer, there are three moments where the action dies down as dialogue spoken to David comes through. "You either lose your mind or die, no in between." This line is said after the violent process of having Cyberware implanted is shown. The other line comes from Lucy as she and David are shown sitting together on the Moon. "You don't make your name as a Cyberpunk by how you live. You are remembered by how you die." The trailer ends with David waking from a Braindance gasping for air, with the man looking over him saying "Psycho, isn't it?"

Produced by the studio behind the 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, and animated by Studio Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells the story of David as a titular Edgerunner in the dystopian mega-city called Night City, where your life is on the line around every corner. Like the video game, the series is based in the world of Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk tabletop RPG.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Trailer Introduces the Crew in Studio Trigger's Signature StyleCD Projekt's Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Producers on the show include Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor, and Saya Elder. Directing the series is Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill alum Hiroyuki Imaishi, joined by creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi who he previously worked with on Kill la Kill. Character designer and animation director for the series is Yoh Yoshinari of Little Witch Academia and BNA: Brand New Animal fame with the series being based on a script penned by Yoshiki Usa (GRIDMAN UNIVERSE series, Promare), and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder'). Legendary Silent Hill series composer Akira Yamaoka scored the series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 13. Check out the brand-new NSFW trailer as well as read the official logline for the upcoming 10-episode series down below.