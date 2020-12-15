CDPR also offers assistance in getting a refund, should you choose to do so.

After nearly a decade in development, which much hype accompanying every step of its production process, Cyberpunk 2077 is well and truly here. But that doesn't mean it's equally playable for everyone. No, all is not well in various versions of Night City.

The main problem comes down to the game's performance and graphical fidelity on your chosen system: High-end PC with maxed out specs? You're in good shape. Next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PS5? You're better off than most. Current-gen console or mid-level PC? Yikes. Now one could argue that gamers in 2020 shouldn't be trying to enjoy a supposedly cutting-edge experience on "old" tech, and believe me, plenty of people have been arguing just that since release. You could also counter that the Devs and marketing team of CD Projekt Red shouldn't have touted the multi-platform availability of Cyberpunk 2077 while also "hiding" issues of performance on base systems. Throw "Crunch" criticisms into the mix and the whole thing gets rather messier.

Regardless of which side of the conversation you find yourself on, "The Customer Is Always Right." So it falls to CDPR and their said-same marketing team to try to do damage control: Acknowledge the complaints, address them, and appeal to their players' better natures. Last resort? A refund, of course.

Here's CDPR's acknowledgement / apology:

The apology spends roughly equal time promising bug fixes to come before asking for patience from players and, eventually, offering assistance in refunding a purchase of Cyberpunk 2077 should folks choose to do so. Heads up: You only have until December 21st to reach out to the dedicated CDPR help line; after that, you're on your own.

As for me, and this has nothing to do with Cyberpunk 2077 or CDPR as far as I know, I enjoyed roughly 2 hours of the game before my PS4 Pro found itself stuck in a Safe Mode loop. Problem with PlayStation's Update 8.03? Random attack from cyber-hackers in Night City? Faulty power cord? Who knows, I certainly don't. But for those of you who can't play Cyberpunk 2077 on your totally functional systems just because of the game itself, I can understand the disappointment and justified request for a refund.

After a decade worth of hype, maybe it's still wise to let Cyberpunk 2077 cure just a little longer, especially now that CDPR has a player base of millions to do some uncompensated QA work for them. You might even get a No Man's Sky scenario where the very same game comes back better (and cheaper) than before.

Update: If you're trying to refund your PlayStation purchase, the PSN Store doesn't make it super easy; you can spend quite a bit of time clicking in circles. Click here to start the process and fill out the form, making sure you're logged in. Good luck!

