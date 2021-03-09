As the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League gets closer, more footage is officially available each day. And after almost the whole heroes’s team got special attention from the marketing campaign, it was about time for Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to be put on the spotlights. The new teaser trailer, published in the movie’s official Twitter, focuses on Cyborg’s struggle around his own identity: half-man, half-machine, and made whole by a Mother Box.

This is the most recent of a series of teasers about all the members of the Justice League featured in the movie, after Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and The Flash (Ezra Miller). Even the bad guys got their chance to shine before Cyborg, with a teaser around Darkseid, Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) and The Joker (Jared Leto). But Cyborg, who director Zack Snyder has often reminded fans is the heart and soul of his version of Justice League, has finally been given the spotlight he deserves with his character teaser and poster.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available for streaming on HBO Max in a little over a week. The four-hour, R-rated feature promises to be very different from the first version's theatrical release back in 2017. This is a notable and historic moment for cinema, especially considering all of the work that went into finally making the Snyder Cut a reality. Each new poster and trailer for Snyder's Justice League revealed what the director wanted to do all along. At this point, no matter the results, Snyder has assuredly confirmed his position as one of the most influential directors around.

Zack Snyder's Justice League finally arrives on HBO Max on March 18. Check out the new Cyborg-only character teaser and poster below.

