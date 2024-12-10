On the same weekend that Iron Studios unveiled a new figure of Magneto (Matthew Waterson) from X-Men ‘97, the company is now going back to the mutant well to reveal a collectible from another of the show’s iconic characters. On its official Instagram, Iron Studios showcased the first look at a Cyclops (Ray Chase) figure based on his appearance in the hit Disney+ series that aired earlier this year. The new Cyclops figure comes in at ¼ size, bigger than the traditional ⅙ size, and sees the famous X-Men leader atop a stand with his right hand on the side of his glasses, the same position he assumes when he uses his optic blast. The figure retails for a whopping $799.99 and is now available for pre-order on IronStudios.com, shipping out in the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios also revealed plenty of other collectibles this weekend as part of its latest drop, including a new figure of Captain Planet, the famous character from the classic animated show, Captain Planet and the Planeteers. This figure was also announced not long after Glen Powell, who had been rumored to star as the hero in a feature film, gave a not-so-hopeful update on the project. Iron Studios also teamed up with G.I. Joe for a new Snake Eyes figure, fresh off the heels of Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes movies premiering on Netflix and jumping to the top of the charts. Also included in this weekend’s drop of new collectibles is a Batman figure showing Bruce Wayne revealing his identity, and a Legolas figure based on Orlando Bloom’s appearance in the Lord of the Rings movies.

What Do We Know About ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?

Little is known about the second season of X-Men ‘97 that has already been confirmed, along with a third season, and fans were devastated to see it absent from Marvel’s 2025 release schedule. There are, however, multiple animated shows releasing for Marvel soon, including What If…? Season 3 (which includes a glimpse at everyone's favorite weather-controlling mutant), dropping on Disney+ on December 22 with subsequent episodes following every day, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the animated series coming on January 29. X-Men ‘97 Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2026, but that has not been confirmed by Marvel or anyone involved with the series yet.

The Cyclops Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

