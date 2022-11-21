Directed by Claire Scanlon and based on the book by Grant Ginder, the comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding follows a family who just can’t ever manage to see eye-to-eye. Siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) begrudgingly agree to accompany their mother (Allison Janney) to the English countryside where their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is getting married. Once there, the wedding week becomes a drama-filled mess and the dysfunctional family realizes that they have to mend their differences before their relationship is forever fractured.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Addai-Robinson talked about how we can all relate to dramatic family functions, the appeal of playing such a different type of character, how cool it was to have Janney play her mother, exploring the sibling dynamic, finding comfort in food in a stressful situation, how she feels about weddings, and the craziest day on set. She also talked about the experience she’s had being a part of the epic TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and how it’s unlike anything she’s ever done before.

Collider: Who doesn’t love to watch an awful family do awful things?

CYNTHIA ADDAI-ROBINSON: Oh, definitely. As long as it’s not your awful family, then it’s much easier to laugh at someone else’s awful family, for sure.

Why do you think it is that we seem to love watching dysfunctional families that we can laugh at? Does it come from us feeling better about the dysfunction we all have, when we see it in other people?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: Yes. I think it’s that humor of recognition because you think to your own relatives and those scenarios that you have maybe found yourself in, whether it’s an argument or just something crazy that’s happened. I know certainly for my own family, in the moment it’s not funny necessarily, but I can definitely think back to dramatic moments, whether it’s at a wedding or some other family function, and hopefully, you’re laughing. It’s either laughing or crying, and we like to lean toward the laughter when we can.

Image via Amazon Studios

When this came your way, what was the appeal of it for you? There are so many different aspects in something like this, so was there one thing you felt most drawn to? Was it specifically this character?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: For me, it was an opportunity to just be part of a project and play the kind of role that I really haven’t been asked to do. I’ve been very fortunate, in that I’ve been working in a lot of different genres and stuff that’s a little bit more serious. I love the opportunity to be in the kind of movie that I, as a viewer, really enjoy. It’s nice to work on something that has some levity to it, but is still grounded in honesty, and it still feels very heartfelt. But yes, I think the character of Eloise and playing somebody who’s this posh, well-to-do British woman who, when she cracks, there’s even a little bit of humor in that. I was really excited to challenge myself in that way because I haven’t really played a character like this before. The fact that I was able to get this opportunity, and then, of course, look at who my family is being played by. When you find out your mother is being played by Allison Janney, I was like, “Sign me up right now.” My siblings were Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. I just knew that I was going to be not only enjoy working with these people, but learn a lot from them as well. With what they both do, comedically and also dramatically, they excel in both of those areas.

What is it like to have Allison Janney as your mother? What did you most enjoy about her, as a scene partner?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: It was surreal. She’s somebody that you’ve admired in so many different types of roles and so many different types of projects. She’s just the coolest. There’s no other way to say it. She’s just such a cool person. I did have to tell my mom, “Mom, I’m just going to tell you that Allison Janney’s going to be my mom for this brief moment in time. You’re still my mom, and I still love you.” I was just excited at the idea that I would have Allison as a scene partner and we would get to do stuff that was both really funny, but also really moving. Allison really strikes that balance beautifully, and she’s hilarious in the film.

The relationship that’s really a constant throughout this film is the weird brother-sister relationship between Alice and Paul. They have this tight bond that your character is excluded from. What was it like to explore that dynamic, and to have Kristin Bell and Ben Platt to do it with?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: It’s not uncommon for people to feel like the outcast of their family, whatever form that takes. With this sibling relationship, I love how the movie starts with a flashback and you see them all together as kids, not having a care in the world. And then, suddenly, in adulthood there’s that shift. With the best of intentions, Eloise is using her wedding as an opportunity to have this picture-perfect family and have this very idealized, romanticized version of her family, when in reality, she’s estranged from her family, in a lot of ways. There’s the sadness of that and wondering, “How did this happen? How did our relationship change?” She knows that there’s love there, and they have those fond memories of when they were all kids, but there is something that shifts over time. You don’t want to feel like that gets away from you and that it’s something that can’t be resolved. That feeling of, “I don’t know how we got here,” is something I think a lot of people have within their families.

Image via Amazon Studios

It’s certainly easier to happen when there is literal distance and that other person is just so far away by where they physically are. You can easily ignore them when they’re not right there.

ADDAI-ROBINSON: Yes, I think it’s the physical distance and having different fathers. The other thing I love about this representation of families is that so many people have blended, non-traditional families, and there’s that aspect of it too. Eloise is of a different culture. She was raised in a different country. They perceive her Britishness to be, “Oh, you think you’re better than us? You’re posh and perfect, and we’re messy and all over the place.” Of course, the irony is that Eloise has her problems and her stresses. It’s a grass is greener type of thing. She just wishes that they could all be the way they were back in the U.S., when they were kids. A lot of people will watch this and think about their own family dynamics and the things that you don’t necessarily talk about with your family, but are clearly long held tensions.

I love that she can also go to a Taco Bell for comfort when she has a bit of a freak out. Do you have a food that brings you comfort, if you get in a situation that’s heightened by everything?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: I know it’s a boring answer, but I do really love anything with chocolate in it. Chocolate, especially if it’s warmed and baked in anything.

That’s not a boring answer, at all.

ADDAI-ROBINSON: I’m already salivating just thinking about it. I was surprised to learn that there was Taco Bell in London. It was the nicest Taco Bell I’ve ever been to. It’s very posh. Of course, if Eloise is going to go to Taco Bell, it has to be a really refined sit-down experience. There’s just something about Taco Bell that is inherently funny.

Image via Prime Video

People also seem to either love or hate weddings. Do you fall in one of those categories over the other, or does it sort of depend on whose wedding it is?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: It definitely depends on the wedding. I love weddings where I can just be a guest. I think being in a wedding party is a lot of pressure and a lot of responsibility. I love destination weddings. Any opportunity to turn it into a group trip with great people, I’m all in. For my own wedding, I eloped and got married at a courthouse. I’ve never aspired to have a big, lavish wedding. With Eloise, that idea of a picture-perfect wedding is something she’s dreamed of, since she was a little girl. There are so many people that envision what their wedding day will look like, and have had that dream for years and years and years. When that day finally comes, is it any wonder that people crack up because it doesn’t fit the vision that they’ve literally had for most of their life? But I’m not that person. I loved my courthouse elopement.

While in London for this wedding, all manner of shenanigans happen. What felt like the craziest day on set for you?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: Of course, I have to say the hot tub scene, just because it was the first day of filming. We kicked it off with a bang. I was handed a bathing suit and it was like, “Put this on, you’re going to get in the water.” In London, that water was cold. Before we filmed that hot tub scene, when I read it in the script, I thought, “Okay, I need to see what this is actually going to be.” There’s a real company, called Skuna Boats, so my husband and I actually went and did the hot tub ourselves because I was like, “I have to know what this is before I film this. I have to do a dry run.” It was a lot of fun. We had a blast. We did not fall in the water when we did it ourselves, but they gave us little captain hats. It was in the middle of a weekday, and we were just floating in the water next to all the office buildings. We looked like two crazy people in a floating hot tub. But on the day of filming, we had that one day, so we had to get it all and get it quickly. My hat, and my bikini bottom, is off to Kristen Bell, who fully committed, got in that very murky, cold water, and just was a trooper. It’s so funny, it was such a payoff to have suffered through that hot tub day.

Image via Amazon Studios

I love the holiday family portrait at the end of this movie. Was that always the ending of the movie? What was that day like to do?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: It’s interesting because they had a different setting, at first, for the opening and the end. I think they had a JC Penny mall photo type of set up as the original version, and then we changed it up. I actually really love this ending. There is something sweet in that final moment, as chaotic as it is. You’re trying to get a perfect picture, but it’s perfectly imperfect, with a crying baby and family scrambling. There are going to be so many people that watch it and have a smile because they’re like, “Okay, it’s not just my family then.”

You’ve been a part of projects that were big in their size and scope, like Spartacus and Arrow, but few things rival the size and scope of The Lord of the Rings universe. What has it been like to be a part of a project like The Rings of Power, film in a bubble with just the cast and crew, and then hear the reaction from fans that you’ve been getting?

ADDAI-ROBINSON: My Rings of Power experience doesn’t compare to anything, and maybe it never will. It’s been such a dream role and dream project. The cast are my family. They are my fellowship. We’re still on the ride. We’re still on the journey. It’s been an interesting, crazy couple of years for me because a lot of my experience both with The Rings of Power and The People We Hate at the Wedding were through the pandemic. Obviously, with Rings of Power, we were filming in New Zealand and getting the chance to work in this very focused way in our little Middle-earth bubble. That will remain a very, very special time in my life with a very, very special group. Now that it’s out in the world, and it’s fully aired, I’m just so happy that it’s finally out. It feels like it captures not only the spirit of Tolkien, but the spirit of everybody that was involved in making that project come to life.

Image via Amazon Studios

As an actor, I would imagine that you think you know what an experience like that would be like, but then it’s just more insane than you ever could have prepared for.

ADDAI-ROBINSON: I couldn’t have predicted that, in my wildest dreams, even just being cast in the first place. I was cast in the middle of lockdown. November 2020 is when I left for New Zealand, and we finished in July 2021. It’s been a long journey, but I was fortunate. I feel like I didn’t find that project, that project found me, rescued me, plucked me up from lockdown, and took me on this journey. I could not be more proud. I still can’t believe it’s all aired now. It’s crazy.

The People We Hate at the Wedding is available to stream at Prime Video.