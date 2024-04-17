The Big Picture Cynthia Bailey's ex-husbands, including Mike Hill and actor Leon Robinson, continue to send her gifts, showing they are on good terms.

Cynthia Bailey, the esteemed alumna of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, recently shared that her ex-husband, Mike Hill, gifts her a "massage" every year on her birthday, which falls on February 19. The 57-year-old reality TV star recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on March 3, 2024, where she shared this update on her current rapport with her ex-husband, among more scoops from her personal life and other endeavors since her reality television exit.

Despite the couple’s separation in late 2022, the two have managed to maintain a surprisingly positive connection. Back in November 2022, while she was on the edge of her divorce from Hill, Bailey appeared on Two Ts in a Pod podcast and revealed that the reason behind their separation was Cynthia Bailey wanting to be more than just two people who love each other — whilst hinting at the lack of friendship between herself and her husband. She expressed her concerns over her waning friendship with Hill in the following words:

“I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend."

The former couple had announced their separation after two years of marriage in October 2022. After the split, Bailey also talked about how neither of them had any regrets about their decision and, therefore, remained cordial even after their extremely public divorce. And even after all of this, Bailey remains hopeful that she will find love once again!

Mike Hill Isn’t the Only Ex Sending Cynthia Bailey Gifts

It looks like the RHOA alum is on good terms with all of her exes, including actor Leon Robinson, whom she shares her daughter Noelle with. On February 14, 2024, Bailey posted a picture of a flower bouquet she had received from her baby daddy on her Instagram. She tagged Robinson in the story to thank him for the gift, indicating that the two are still on decent terms.

The actor has also previously spoken about his dynamic with the 57-year-old reality TV star on the Allison Interviews podcast in 2021. Robinson reflected on their relationship, saying: “We have a child together and that is something that will never change, and no matter how many women I may have had in my life, only one of them has given me a child. So, for me, she has the highest respect of anyone.” So, while Season 16 of RHOA has been confirmed, it is still unclear whether Bailey will be making a comeback. The actress, however, has mentioned multiple times that she wants to focus on her work!

