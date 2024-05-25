The Big Picture Cynthia Bailey aims to bring The Real Housewives of Atlanta back to No. 1 by rejoining in a more substantial role.

Bailey believes the show lost its way and hopes to inject new energy and excitement with her return.

Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Porsha Williams are also returning for Season 16, with new housewives making their debut.

Cynthia Bailey may be returning as a friend, but she has a mission in mind: to get The Real Housewives of Atlanta back to No. 1. Bailey left RHOA in Season 13 to pursue other projects, and it is very safe to say that Bailey did well for herself. Since her departure on the reality series, she has been busy expanding her businesses and booking roles. Fans were ecstatic to see Bailey make cameo appearances on Season 15. Now Season 16 is fast approaching, and this time, she is going to be more than just a cameo. She is going to be the reason why the show is No. 1 again.

Bailey caught up with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast to address her return and felt that the show had lost its way. “I feel like the show has been just OK for the past couple of years,” she said. “No shade, but it just has. And it has not thrived the way ‘Atlanta’ has always thrived.”

When speaking on aiding RHOA in reclaiming the top spot within the Bravoverse, she said, “We were No. 1 for so long. And to watch it not be No. 1 was really hard, even sitting on the sidelines. It really, really was. So I think some new blood was needed and from what I can tell, these ladies seem like they really have it going on and I’m so excited to meet them.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives

More ‘RHOA’ Favorites Return Alongside Cynthia Bailey

Image via Bravo

Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will also be returning alongside Bailey for Season 16. After a two-year hiatus, Porsha Williams will also be making a comeback for the upcoming season, with a promise to be “transparent.” Fans are looking forward to Williams’ return, and expect to hear more details on her divorce from Guobadia. Fans also know that Guobadia has legal issues. Viewers are definitely expecting Williams to address everything.

Related Why Tamar Braxton Refuses to Join 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Tamar Braxton says there's no way she'd ever join 'RHOA,' even if Bravo pays her top dollar.

Newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferell, and Angela Oakley will be making their first-ever debut on the show as housewives. Shamea Morton Mwangi, a friend of Kandi Burruss, is back as a housewife this time. Mwangi has appeared on the show since Season 5, and fans will now be seeing her as a housewife.

Unfortunately, Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, and Marlo Hampton will not be joining the Peaches next season. Burruss, who left to pursue other activities, will be tuning in like the rest of us. She said that she will be watching, as her friends are “still on the show.” However, her exit is not forever; she may potentially return to the show soon.

You can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.WATCH ON PEACOCK