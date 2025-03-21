The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey has opened up about how difficult her life has become since her relationship with Amsterdam musician LePrince went public. The duo were first spotted together at the Los Angeles International Airport on March 4, 2025. After their romance made headlines, Bailey released a statement confirming that she had been dating LePrince for almost a year.

TMZ recently caught up with the former reality star at the Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards on March 19, 2025. After Cynthia Bailey initially joked that their relationship has been a “mess” since being revealed, the model also explained why she kept her relationship out of the public eye for almost a year. Bailey talked about her relationship struggles and her current views on social media, in the following words:

"Now, we can't go anywhere, but you know what? The cat is out of the bag. [We're] still staying off social media. I personally just don't feel like social media is a place that promotes love. It's very toxic, and I've been through it… I've been through marriages, through divorces, and I've met someone I really like, and I just really want a fair chance to just kind of get to know him, not in a public way."

Cynthia Bailey Also Admitted That She Won’t Hide Her Relationship Now