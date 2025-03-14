Despite opening the show with three songs, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both went home without Oscars for their work in Wicked. Erivo had tough competition going up against Demi Moore's triumphant return in The Substance and the eventual winner, the incredible and transformative, Mikey Madison in Anora. Grande surprised audiences with how perfect she was as Galinda, but there was seemingly no stopping Zoe Saldaña winning every Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in Emelia Pérez. With the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good, there's some hope one or both women could not only be nominated again, but potentially even win. Lord of the Rings sweeping the Oscars for its third entry suggests the Academy likes to delay rewarding a movie until the franchise's final installment, but Oscar history has not been as kind to actors reprising their roles...

Few Actors Have Been Nominated Playing the Same Role Twice