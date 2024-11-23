Bad Times at the El Royale is a fun underrated gem, with some of the best in the game at the top of their craft in this stylish neo-noir thriller. Jeff Bridges leads the cast with a stunning Cynthia Erivo in her first major leading film role. Just her second feature after Widows, she shines in an intense performance that also saw the debut of her gorgeous singing voice on film. Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Lewis Pullman, and a young Cailee Spaeny make up the rest of the ensemble cast. A slow-burn steeped in '60s memorabilia, from gorgeous chandeliers, and record players, to cigarette smoke, anyone who’s a fan of Quentin Tarantino's style will love Bad Times at the El Royale.

Directed and written by Drew Goddard, it's an ode to the sleek, pulpy noirs of the '60s, while becoming its own beast in the process. An independent film clocking in at about 2 and a half hours, its star power failed to get the masses to the box office, but received strong reviews. Erivo and Bridges are excellent scene partners as they try to survive the night in a seedy motel packed with criminals. As Erivo now gears up for the release of her starring role as Elphaba in the musical film, Wicked, Bad Times at the El Royale is a must-watch of music and murder, with her show-stopping pipes put on full display.

What is 'Bad Times at the El Royale' About?

In the late '60s, various Californians and out-of-towners land at the dangerous motel, El Royale, where half of it is in California, and the other half in Nevada. Each one has a secret to hide, and they'll all be revealed by the end of the bloody night. Erivo plays the struggling singer Darlene Sweet who arrives at the motel alongside the affable but shady priest, Father Daniel Flynn (Bridges). They check in alongside Emily Summerspring (Johnson), a tough, steely hippie, and Laramie Seymour Sullivan (Hamm), a southern businessman who is really an American spy. Pullman plays the shy front deskman at the motel, and when it's revealed that Emily has kidnapped her brainwashed little sister, Rosie (Spaeny), from a sadistic cult leader, Billy Lee (Hemsworth), all hell breaks loose as the guests' fateful meeting with the violent cult seems imminent.

Cynthia Erivo Plays a '60s Back-Up Singer, and Ferocious Final Girl

In a film that solely runs on diegetic music, Erivo supplies much of the soundtrack in beautiful, haunting stripped-down covers of '60s classics. She gives a musical tour-de-force, as Darlene's voice is her power, weakness, and salvation all at once. She uses it both to manipulate predators as a distraction, but also as comfort for those in need as they fall victim to the violent Billy Lee. Erivo and Bridges are the film's moral compass, and the two share an endearing chemistry as each goes from being suspicious of the other to being their only true ally as the other hotel guests turn on each other.

Erivo is an excellent final girl as the motel residents get killed off. Her best scene comes with Bridges, an aging bank robber, who is digging out a bag full of cash in her room, while a scary Dakota Johnson watches from the other side of the room with a shotgun, through a double-panned window. Erivo sings live through the entire scene, performing “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and provides claps for distraction as Bridges hammers down on the wood to pry it open. It's a double entendre, as Darlene is not only performing the song but has been forced to perform her whole life to appease others' limited expectations of her. Goddard films the scene in tight close-ups of all three actors' eyes, and the claustrophobic terror each feels, trapped in their lives. With only the sound of Erivo's voice, and the hammer carrying the scene through, it's a stand-out moment of genuine horror.

A Must-Watch For Tarantino Fans, 'Bad Times' Is a Bloodbath of Music and Violence

Image via 20th Century Studios

With its titled chapters, sudden bursts of violence, and '60s music that carries the violence through, Bad Times at the El Royale is downright Tarantino-esque. It’s an excellent homage to mid-century noirs, with Venetian blinds, stolen money, and political paranoia. For those who also loved Hemsworth’s recent villainous turn in Furiousa, he’s just as evil here. He's like a Southern Californian nightmare disguised as a beautiful, ripped savior to the lonely. He effortlessly channels images of the free love decade, and the dark powers of Charles Manson, as a seductive, rock n' roll-loving cult leader who reins down hell in the third act.

Erivo has an intense and satisfying showdown with Hemsworth, as they both represent director Goddard's major themes of the movie — good vs. evil, and corruption vs. morality. Erivo spits out her monologue about facing bad men like Billy Lee her whole life, and her damnation of his kind is more than satisfying, with her steady voice demanding the screen. It's a defining moment in her career that foreshadowed her star power, Erivo knocks it out of the park.

