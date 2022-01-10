Deadline is reporting that Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is set to both star in and produce the sci-fi feature Blink Speed for Netflix. The film will be written by Eric Brown, based on his own short story. Blink Speed will see Erivo playing a young woman who discovers she has a rare and mysterious savant ability following a near-death experience. This new skill might just be the key to unlocking the truth behind her past. Erivo will be producing the film alongside Matt Jackson, who also produced The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game.

While Erivo has been a big name in the theater world for a while with her Tony Award-winning performance in The Color Purple, she has also managed to make waves for herself in the film world since her two break-out roles in 2018 with Widows and Bad Times At The El Royale. She has since been nominated for two Oscars, both for Harriet, one being for Best Actress and the other being for Best Original Song. She was also nominated for an Emmy for playing Aretha Franklin in Genius. Aside from Blink Speed, Erivo’s career does not show signs of slowing down as she will be appearing in the Disney live-action remake of Pinocchio, alongside Tom Hanks, and will be starring in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked with Ariana Grande.

As for Jackson, Erivo’s producing partner on the film, Blink Speed will be new territory for him. Blink Speed will be a science fiction film while Jackson’s previous producing experiences have mainly been in producing films based on true stories like The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Molly’s Game, and the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody or found footage films like The Autopsy of Jane Doe and End of Watch.

Image via 20th Century

RELATED: 'Luther' Adds Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis to Cast of Idris Elba's Netflix Sequel Movie

Erivo is producing the film under her banner Edith’s Daughter with Salome Williams. Jackson will be producing the film under his banner Jackson Pictures along with Joanne Lee who will be serving as an exec producer.

No official release date, additional casting news, or director has been announced yet for Blink Speed, so hang tight for more developments.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will Be Defying Gravity in the 'Wicked' Movie The film adaptation has found its Glinda and Elphaba.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email