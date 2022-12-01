Two-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo has another project just around the corner as the acclaimed actor is set to star in Raising Wild, an upcoming thriller series from Apple TV+ according to Deadline. Renée Zellweger will serve as an executive producer for the show, which will come together under MGM and Identity Media.

While very little information about the upcoming series has been revealed, Erivo will star as a neuropsychologist who eventually falls from grace after she is wanted for fraud and kidnapping. As the series progresses, she will begin to question if she is the victim of a dark conspiracy or if she is actually a genuine threat to society. With a thrilling and potentially engaging premise, Raising Wild could be an exciting show for audiences to check out when it eventually debuts on streaming in the future.

Damian Kindler, who previously worked on the hit series American Gods, will serve as showrunner and executive produces the project alongside series creator Amber Alexander. In addition to starring in the series, Erivo will also be executive producing Raising Wild with Solome Williams, Stacey Levin, Steve Stark, Carmella Casinelli, and Anthony Mastromauro. More information on the series, such as further casting and filming dates, will likely be revealed as production begins gearing up.

Erivo previously garnered critical acclaim for her role in Harriet, where she played the titular real-life figure, which earned her two Academy Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role alongside Best Original Song. Earlier this year, she starred as the Blue Fairy in Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake, which debuted on Disney+, and recently collaborated with Apple TV+ with her appearance in Roar, an anthology television series.

Alongside the eventual release of Raising Wild, Erivo is also set to co-star with Idris Elba and Andy Serkis in Luther, an upcoming Netflix film that will serve as a continuation of the television series of the same name. She is also attached to star as Elphaba in Universal's two-part film adaptation of Wicked, based on the popular Broadway musical that took the world by storm. Now with a new series on the way, fans of the actor have even more to look forward to.

With the series still in its early stages of development, no official release date for Raising Wild has been set. Check out Collider's interview with Erivo alongside Leslie Odom Jr. and Kasi Lemmons on Harriet below.