British actor Cynthia Erivo has stepped into a number of roles in her career, from Broadway to television. After first performing in the Wes End in 2011, she made her Broadway debut in 2015 in The Color Purple playing Celie and won a Tony for her performance, and she's had a great career since. Erivo has also used her singing ability in her music career and has contributed original songs to a few of her films, and she will release an album in 2025. She has the rare distinction of being among those who have been nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, on top of numerous other awards, and has won all but the Oscar—so far. And she's just getting started, with a number of projects in the works.

While Erivo is perhaps best known for playing Elphaba in the recent film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked—she's only the second Black woman to play the role in a major production—she's also starred in plenty of other TV shows and movies. From prominent historical figures to wicked witches, her talent is on full display in the characters she's embodied, especially her range.

10 'Needle in a Timestack' (2021)

Dir. John Ridley

Image via Lionsgate

Set in a near future where the very wealthy are able to time travel, sci-fi romance Needle in a Timestack follows happy couple Nick (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Janine (Erivo), whose life together is interrupted when Janine’s ex (Orlando Bloom) warps time and uses Nick's college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto) in an attempt to split them up in. It was based on the short story of the same name by Robert Silverberg.

Despite its interesting premise, Needle in a Timestack doesn’t quite deliver—time-travel plots are inherently complicated, and the timelines here can get convoluted and don’t hold up to scrutiny. The movie’s themes of altering memories in a relationship and desperately trying to hang on to them are also similar to that of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But the film also has something sweet to say about love, destiny and the idea of soulmates.