It's time to start saying thank goodness, fellow Ozians and thespians, because the Wicked film adaptation is finally about to officially release. After a turbulent journey from stage to screen, the movie musical promises to deliver on all the magic of Gregory Maguire's source material and Stephen Schwartz's quirky soundtrack, and no small reason for excitement is the movie's lead, Cynthia Erivo.

An award-winning actor of both stage and screen herself, Erivo is a powerhouse who is sure to bring her own fierce passion to everybody's favorite witch in green, but it may surprise some fans that this isn't the first time the world's latest Elphaba has mixed music with fantasy. Those looking to get their fresh fix of Erivo's talent ahead of November 22 should also check out the performer's brief stint in a galaxy far, far away, as Erivo previously starred in an episode of one of Star Wars' most creative series, Star Wars: Visions.

What Is Cynthia Erivo’s Episode of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ About?

While not as mainstream or relevant to the main Star Wars timeline as other recent Star Wars' series, Star Wars: Visions is nonetheless the most unconventional and rewarding installment in Lucasfilm's galactic repertoire of recent years. Consisting of two seasons containing nine episodes each, the anthology series is comprised entirely of non-canonical stories each produced by a different animation studio, allowing audiences to experience unique perspectives of the Star Wars universe while also paying homage to George Lucas's original inspirations for the franchise. Erivo appears in Season 2, Episode 9 of the series, "Aau's Song," which honors Star Wars' spiritual undertones while also giving the Wicked actor a chance to interact with the musical side of the galaxy.

Developed by Triggerfish Animation Studios, "Aau's Song" builds on the varied animation styles of Star Wars Visions with a soft, colorful vibrancy while also taking liberties with the galaxy's mythology. Reimagining the history of Jedi Kyber crystals, the episode is set on the world of Korba, where the planet's people continue a long tradition of mining Kyber corrupted long ago by an order of ancient Sith. The short's title comes from its main character, Aau (Mpilo Jantje), the daughter of one such miner with a unique relationship to her home planet's primary resource. For some reason, the Kyber crystals respond to Aau's voice whenever she sings, resonating with a fierce energy that threatens to burn anyone in the young girl's vicinity.

Cynthia Erivo Is a Champion of Inner Voice in 'Aau’s Song'

Erivo voices Kratu in the Star Wars Visions episode, a Jedi visiting Korba in order to pick up a regular shipment of Kyber from Aau's father (Tumisho Masha), and in many ways, the actor's delivery is everything one would expect from an ideal Master of the Order. By keeping her voice gentle and lighthearted, Erivo captures the soothing serenity that is typically associated with the Jedi's monastic identity, and the character's spirituality plays an important role in Aau's personal journey. It is Kratu who correctly observes that Korba's Kyber calls to Aau, giving the girl just a hint of encouragement in contrast to her more concerned parent.

The role of Erivo's Jedi Master only increases after Aau finally acts on her connection to the Force-sensitive resource, redefining the power of the young girl's inner song. Instead of fearing the unstable melody that threatens to endanger Aau's only family, Kratu praises Aau's gift as a rare ability unique among the stars of the galaxy, one whose full potential is hinted at in the episode's most climactic performance in a newly-uncovered Kyber mine. By subsequently offering to nurture this gift as well, Erivo's Jedi positions herself as one of the latest in a long line of Jedi mentors and teachers to deliver memorable guidance to a young generation of onscreen heroes.

Admittedly, Erivo's time in Star Wars is frustratingly brief, as Kratu isn't the short's main character and, unfortunately, never even sings, but Erivo's appearance in Star Wars: Visions nonetheless presents audiences with an inspiring Jedi whose open-mindedness reflects beautifully on Star Wars mythology and Erivo's own career. The character's ability to sense the truth behind Aau's song illustrates how Star Wars' spirituality can be tied directly to artistic self-expression, as well as solidifying Erivo's Star Wars legacy as one defined by the same advocacy for personal voice that has undoubtedly inspired her own devotion to music. Yet, with Kratu never getting the opportunity to burst into her own Force-sensitive ballad, fans will just have to wait for Erivo to tackle Wicked's killer soundtrack to hear the performer use her own voice for good.

