It's time to get insane in the membrane. Chronicling the rise and influence of one of L.A.'s most inventive hip-hop groups, along with their decades-long career in the ever-fluctuating rap scene, Showtime's Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain is only the latest music documentary to document the history and power of some of the genre's most dynamic artists. As part of their Hip Hop 50 banner, the new movie will explore the cultural shift that came from this fresh new sound. Set to air on April 20, we have our first look at this forthcoming music film courtesy of a flashy new trailer.

Directed by photographer Estevan Oriol, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain takes viewers through a haze-filled journey into the lives and careers of the genre-defying hip-hop group. With a unique, specific sound, influenced by their Latin roots and upbringing throughout the West Coast, a groundswell movement formed. Authentic and distinguished from nearly every other artist in the game, Cypress Hill represented a modern group for the new age, resulting in a thirty-year career that continued to find relevancy in an ever-shifting music landscape.

Now, through a variety of interviews and a wealth of never-before-seen archive footage, Oriol's newest film documents the story of how B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog, and Eric "Bobo" Correa found their sound and style, while also retaining a lasting friendship that has withstood the test of time and forged an indelible legacy.

Of course, as the trailer notes, Cypress Hill wasn't looking to be a history-defining group. They were out there looking to make some killer tunes, smoking as much as their hearts please, and make the most out of every single concert. But their sound was ultimately what hip-hop needed, especially at a time when the genre was in the midst of constant renovation and cultural dominance. And at a time when marijuana was illegal and a big cultural taboo, Cypress Hill strived to normalize weed culture in a joyful, vibrant, and meaningful way. As the promo notes, they became "the Cheech & Chong" of the hip-hop genre, and the always-toking comedians are also on hand to celebrate and promote the group's blooming impact.

In that respect and more, Cypress Hill would "transcend" hip-hop to become a group all their own, and you can learn about that journey for yourself when you see the Showtime documentary on April 20. For now, though, watch the teaser below and get insane in the brain:

