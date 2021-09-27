The first images for Cyrano are out, giving us our first look at Peter Dinklage as the titular Cyrano. Adapted from the stage musical that was an adaptation of the play Cyrano de Bergerac, the film stars Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, and Bashir Salahuddin. Bennett is reprising her role from the stage musical in the movie as Roxanne.

Directed by Pride & Prejudice and Atonement's Joe Wright, the images give us a look at the wistful love story that is found at the center of Cyrano. While it is a sad look at cosmetic beauty and the power it holds over people, the story is one of understanding and trying to be honest with one another, something that Wright nails in his movies, making him a good choice to bring the musical Cyrano to life.

The film will also include wistful ballads from members of The National, Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner with lyrics from Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser. The images we get to see of Dinklage as Cyrano look like a love story filled with letters, tricks, and now a musical note to keep us engaged with the triangle forming between Cyrano, Christian, and Roxanne. The show isn't light-hearted or easy to take in. It's about Cyrano putting his own hatred of his appearance above thinking that anyone could love him and two men trying to navigate a woman's feelings for them.

Cyrano is set to be released on Christmas Day, 2021. You can take a look at the first images below:

Here's the synopsis for Cyrano:

"Cyrano centers on a love triangle between a French Army officer named Cyrano, a beautiful woman named Roxanne, and a handsome new cadet named Christian. Cyrano is deeply in love with Roxanne, but, because of his physical appearance, assumes she would never love him back. So when she confides in him that she is in love with Christian, Cyrano, an accomplished wordsmith, helps Christian woo her by writing letters for him to send to her."

