MGM has released a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek of their upcoming film, Cyrano, as well as a new single written by The National, titled “Somebody Desperate.” The short clip pulls the curtain back on this period piece, with stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., director Joe Wright, and screenwriter Erica Schmidt talking about this story of being loved for who you are.

The film, which is based on Schmidt’s stage adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergeraci, will take on a life of its own as many of the monologues and longer speeches will be turned into musical numbers. Members of the Grammy Award-winning band, The National, have joined the production to compose and produce the music that will help shape the narrative for Cyrano.

The filmmaker’s choosing The National as the band that would spearhead the songs for Cyrano makes plenty of sense when you hear the film’s first single, “Somebody Desperate.” The song gives us a dramatic piano line, backed by the low hum of string instruments as we hear the iconic vocals that the band is known for, adding a sound of true desperation to the singer’s voice. You can listen to the full song here.

Check out the film’s synopsis below and watch the full clip of this musical-based, dramatic retelling of a story that is about “feeling worthy of love”. The movie opens on limited release December 17 followed by select theater showings on January 21, 2022.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

