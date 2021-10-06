They say every director secretly wants to make a musical. And it looks like Joe Wright’s take on the genre involves a case of historical catfishing filmed in his signature flashy style. The first trailer for Wright’s new film, Cyrano, arrives in what is turning out to be a big year for movie musicals.

Peter Dinklage plays Cyrano de Bergerac, yet another Dinklage character who at some point is described as a “freak.” In Cyrano, the insecurities arise from within de Bergerac himself. In love with a woman named Roxanne and convinced that he is unworthy of her, he attempts to woo her with letters anyway, but by passing them off as the handiwork of a more attractive man. At least two Netflix teen rom-coms have attempted to update this very set-up; but think of it this way: Cyrano is to Sierra Burgess is a Loser what John Carter was to Star Wars.

We see plenty of lush visuals and elaborate musical numbers, as well as some top-notch acting by Dinklage in the lead role. But despite what the trailer tells you, Wright isn’t just the director of Pride & Prejudice and Atonement; he is also the man behind Pan and The Woman in the Window.

More exciting, however, is the involvement of the band The National. Brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner have composed the music, and Aaron also executive produces alongside Erica Schmidt, Sarah-Jane Robinson, Sheeraz Shah, Lucas Webb, Matt Berninger, and Carin Besser. Cyrano is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Guy Heeley.

Based on Schmidt's 2018 stage musical of the same name, which itself is based on the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac, the film also stars Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, and Ben Mendelsohn. It premiered at the 48th Telluride Film Festival, where it got some good reviews, and will arrive in theaters in January, according to the trailer.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

