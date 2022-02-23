Releasing on February 25 after several delays, Cyrano starring the incredible Peter Dinklage is set to captivate audiences with its mixture of romance, music and sword fighting. But before you go see this film, you may have inadvertently seen this story before in a different guise. Because of its timelessness, the play Cyrano de Bergerac, written in 1897, has consistently been retold, even as recently as having James McAvoy (X-Men: Days of Future Past) take on the leading role. So what has made this story such a prime candidate for reinvention?

The story of Cyrano is actually based on the real person, Cyrano de Bergerac, who was a real poet and duelist from the 17th Century. His life story was later adapted by Edmond Rostand and has since been adopted many times over. Cyrano de Bergerac follows the titular Cyrano struggling to gain the affections of Roxanne (Haley Bennett), seeing himself as undesirable. When a fellow soldier, Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), shows interest in Roxanne, Cyrano steps in, using his incredible poetry to help woo her. A story of unrequited love, a romance with a dash of heroics, has proved to consistently be popular over the century since its first release. The story has seen a number of more direct adaptations, such as the film version starring José Ferrer from 1950, but Cyrano has taken several new and inventive forms.

Roxanne

Perhaps one of the most recognizable adaptations is Roxanne starring the hilarious Steve Martin, which took the story of Cyrano into the modern age, with Martin in the Cyrano-esque role opposite Daryl Hannah’s Roxanne. Sporting a comically large nose, Martin sees his character drop his sword-fighting skills for a fire hose. As Charlie “C.D.” Dales, Martin’s affections for Roxanne go unnoticed as she favors the looks of Chris McConnell (Rick Rossovich), a dimwitted fireman from C.D.'s regiment. When Chris and C.D. attempt to combine their looks and brain respectively, the usual hilarity ensues, with the pair ending up in all sorts of mix-ups as they try to collectively woo Roxanne. With a plot that closely follows the original play, Roxanne is able to make further nods to its origin, such as with the characters' names being only slight alterations to those from the play. Effectively taking this story and adapting it to a modern audience, Roxanne helps prove what a timeless story Cyrano de Bergerac is, regardless of the audience.

The Ugly Truth

There are some more outlandish adaptations of Cyrano out there that take new and exciting twists on the story. Take for example the 2009 romantic comedy, The Ugly Truth starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler. In this loose adaptation, Heigl’s character Abby Ritcher falls for her neighbor, who she sees as her perfect match, but she struggles to communicate those feelings to him. With the unlikely help of Mike Chadway (Butler), a chauvinistic talk show host, she attempts to start a relationship with her neighbor, with Mike advising her along the way. Twisting the romantic story of Cyrano that saw the two men combine to impress Roxanne now sees the roles change as the Cyrano role is filled by Mike and Abby as Christian, the beautiful face to match his charming words. This adaptation even goes as far as to make the Mike's insecurity not about his appearance but his ugly personality, which sees him ridiculing women, making sexist remarks and being an unpleasant person to be around. Swapping the way in which Cyrano/Mike is viewed as undesirable from physical to a personable attraction is an inventive way to adapt the story for a modern age romantic comedy.

Sierra Burgess is a Loser

However, Netflix has truly taken the story of Cyrano de Bergerac to new heights through different adaptations that modernize the story in different ways. The first of these adaptations focuses on the way technology makes the story of Cyrano all the more effective. With Sierra Burgess is a Loser, the story is fully adapted to the modern age as the poems that Cyrano once wrote are replaced with text messages allowing Sierra Burgess (Shannon Purser) to speak to her Roxanne, Jamey (Noah Centineo), under the identity of the popular girl at school. Combining the story of Cyrano with modern concepts such as internet dating and catfishing sees the story take new life.

The Half of It

In much the same way, The Half of It sees the story told through a queer lens, with the role of Cyrano filled by Leah Lewis as Ellie Chew, a teenage girl gifted with writing incredible love letters. Her story is intertwined with those of her Christian, Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) and her Roxanne, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). With the genders switched, the story of Cyrano is opened up with a whole new interpretation. Now the insecurity of Cyrano isn’t about appearance, but about the way in which queer desire is seen as undesirable if it is not reciprocated. The fear that Ellie suffers from matches those of Cyrano perfectly, encapsulating one of humanity’s greatest fears, rejection. Despite how strong her words maybe, she feels she doesn’t fit the mold of Aster’s ideal partner and thus doesn’t openly pursue her. This adaptation is a great example of why Cyrano de Bergerac is perfect for those hopeless romantics, whichever form you wish to find yourself indulging in.

Despite all these adaptations, something always remains that brings it back to the original story of Cyrano, a love triangle that sees the beauty of the mind and the beauty of appearance at odds with each other. And that is perhaps why the story of Cyrano has remained ever-present. The hopeless romantic idea is that our mind will attract our perfect partner regardless of our own appearance flaws that may hold us back at times. The story of Cyrano de Bergerac is a perfect representation of this ideal that is sure to only continue to be adapted in the future as further generations feel that desire to connect through words rather than appearances.

