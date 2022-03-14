Every musical has a song that serves as a kind of thesis. It’s the tune that knocks people off their feet while serving as a summary of the core ideas of the whole production. Typically dropping in the middle of the story, to replicate how Broadway musicals usually drop a similar song right before intermission, these songs can emerge as “96,000” in In the Heights, “Let It Go” in Frozen, or, in the case of the new Joe Wright musical Cyrano, the moving song “Wherever I Fall.” Though this musical number may not be a household name, it’s an impressive production in how it encapsulates the thematic and filmmaking motifs of Cyrano.

This is an especially astonishing achievement given how the majority of “Wherever I Fall” doesn’t concern the protagonists of Cyrano. The tune starts with totally fresh faces, a trio of soldiers handing off letters to a messenger before they head to the front line. At first glance, these storylines seem to not be directly connected to the saga of Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) struggling to feel he’s worthy of the affections of Roxanne (Hayley Bennett) while writing letters for Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to win this lady's affection.

However, the connective tissue between the established storylines and these new characters quickly becomes clear as the latter group begins to harmonize about the people they’re writing to. With death imminent for each of them, a simple note back home to their families, prospective romantic interests, and torture fathers isn’t just a way to express their inner worlds. It’s a way for them to live on. Even when their soul leaves their mortal coil, those words will keep their perspective around forever. It’s a thought that mirrors how important the written word is for Cyrano, who can finally unleash his passionate affection for Roxanne even if she doesn’t know it's his hand responsible for those words.

The relationships chronicled from these soldiers in “Wherever I Fall” also reflect something else important: imperfections. De Bergerac is terrified of expressing his feelings to Roxanne because of his belief that she could never love a little person, someone who doesn’t fit society’s narrow idea of “perfect”. Connecting with another human being is something he’s long been convinced that he’ll have to watch from afar. But that’s not how romance or any kind of relationship between two humans is. It’s not something perfect, it’s not something suited just for upper crust “perfection”, a strain of society represented by antagonistic character De Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn). It’s for everyone and comes in varied forms.

The actual portrait of love, rather than the perfect vision that terrifies de Bergerac, is reflected throughout the lyrics of “Wherever I Fall.” The second guard speaks not about postcard-perfect romantic dates with the girl he’s writing to, but rather all about how he should’ve talked to her more. The third soldier, meanwhile, especially epitomizes the imperfections of love in waxing poetic about his father, who was prone to fights. “He wasn't one of God's best men,” he remarks. “But I loved him anyway.” These aren’t hagiographic visions of people or love. On the contrary, these all exude the flaws of everyday reality.

De Bergerac believes he can never be or even deserves love. But “Wherever I Fall” is all about how love comes in all shapes and sizes. Placing these anecdotes just before the inevitable demise of these guards also emphasizes how important love and bonding with others is in one’s life. When you’re about to be on death’s doorstep, you’re not remembering the money you made or the possession you bought. You’re recalling the people you love and how you’d give anything to be with them just one more minute. Cyrano is a movie that’s unabashedly about love and a similar emphasis on that critical emotion courses through every vein of the “Wherever I Fall” musical number.

Even better, this tune is just as much a microcosm of Cyrano’s visual tendencies as it is a distillation of the movie’s core themes. Cyrano’s approach to musical numbers in terms of camerawork and scope is usually intimate. Whether something always intended to be a part of the film or a byproduct of shooting in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyrano’s ditties only occasionally make use of crowds of backup singers and dancers that one normally associates with splashy spectacle in this genre. Typically, Wright and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey are capturing one-to-three people singing in everyday environments with a camera that’s restrained in its movement.

The limited mobility of the camera is often a way to suggest how trapped characters like Cyrano are in their uncertainty over what to do in the name of romance. Meanwhile, the nonchalant backdrops, as well as how a sudden burst of singing can enter a scene otherwise devoid of harmonizing, emphasize how emotions associated with romance can creep into any part of mundane existence. These qualities are all vividly captured in the “Wherever I Fall” musical number, with the quiet but powerful camerawork especially getting a chance to shine.

The singing of each of the three guards is captured primarily in a trio of extended single takes, with no sudden jumps or shifts in angles to disrupt the emotions being conveyed here. Though the camera doesn’t call attention to itself here, the subdued camerawork is commendable in how it conveys an intimate quality. Wright and McGarvey are both aware that this shouldn’t be a musical number that sweeps you off your feet, it should devastate. Raw emotion should be the star, not a jumpy camera, and thanks to the quietly thoughtful camerawork, that emphasis is conveyed beautifully.

Even the positioning of the camera itself reflects the visual priorities of this sequence, with the camera situated at eye-level with the guards, to simulate the sensation that the viewer is right there in this foxhole, listening to their ruminations on love and life. The stripped-down lighting and subdued color grading of the scene also leave an unexpected impact. Removing these extra flourishes means there isn’t an overcast of gray or ominous lighting to provide ham-fisted instructions on how the audience is supposed to feel. The subtle but detailed camerawork is confident enough in the vocals and lyrics to carry the audience to the emotions they’re supposed to feel, a trait that echoes the music-centric focus of the filmmaking throughout Cyrano.

On paper, “Wherever I Fall” shouldn’t work as a tune. It deals with characters the audience has never seen before, for one thing, while leaning so hard on vividly real notions of impending death could feel tonally dissonant with the heightened romantic vibes of Cyrano. In execution, though, it doesn’t just work, it manages to come off as a song that this musical couldn’t exist without. This is a tune that encapsulates the thematic and visual motifs of the entire motion picture while also reinforcing to the film’s titular lead the various and beautifully imperfect ways love can manifest. “Wherever I Fall” is one of many songs that serve as a musical number thesis for the musical they inhabit, true, but it’s still a one-of-a-kind creation, especially in its ability to emotionally devastate viewers.

