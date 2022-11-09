Science fiction novels have been a great resource for films, used in classics like H. G. Wells' The War of The Worlds and modern masterpieces like Jeff VanderMeer's Annihilation. As with all great science fiction novels, what makes them adaptable is a combination of original, mind-bending ideas, a sense of wonder and a huge dash of adventure, exactly what modern audiences are looking for in their entertainment.

While many great science fiction novels are about to be filmed (or are sadly stuck in development hell), there are numerous more that deserve to make the transition to the screen, either big or small.

'Cyteen' by C. J. Cherryh

Winner of the Hugo Award in 1989, Cyteen is set in Cherryh's Alliance-Union, a fictional universe spread out over 27 novels and a playground for her exploration of politics, war and the issues that divide and unite humanity.

Through personal and political rivalries, murder and deception, this complex novel explores matters such as using cloning to drive population growth, genetic engineering, and the manipulation of individuals for a greater but morally nebulous good. These are subjects almost never covered in film, and this is a wonderfully exciting story to introduce them.

'Shards of Honor' - Lois McMaster Bujold

A doyen of modern space opera, Lois McMaster Bujold's most famous series of linked novels - The Vorkosigan Saga - starts with Shards of Honor. Through a somewhat tangled but never less than exciting series of adventures, Cordelia Naismith, a member of the elite Betan Astronomical Survey, ends up marrying Lord Aral Vorkosigan of Barrayar, despite the pair starting off as opponents if not outright enemies.

Romance, spaceships, cruel princes, and battles in space and on the surface of planets... Shards of Honor has everything required for a spectacular space opera. It also deals with issues of loyalty, courage and standing up for what's right, with 16 related novels waiting in the wings to continue the series!

'The Resurrected Man' - Sean Williams

Matter transportation, teleporters or dematerializers, which convert humans into pure energy to transport them to a second transporter, are about as science-fictional as you can get. In this novel, Sean Williams shows what other tricks a transporter can be used for, not all of them pleasant.

In The Resurrected Man, transporters are called d-mats, and are being used by a serial killer known as the Twinmaker to make copies of a woman and brutally murdering her again and again. The woman in question, Marylin Blaylock, just happens to be the police officer investigating the crimes, and the chief suspect, Jonah McEwen, is her ex-lover and colleague. One hitch: McEwen's been in a coma for years. This cleverly plotted story is a romp, with enough unexpected twists to keep viewers glued to their seats.

'The High Crusade' - Poul Anderson

Poul Anderson's novel was filmed once before, but it's generally considered a total disaster by anyone who'd read the book, and this is a book that deserves to be filmed respectfully. Well, as respectfully as possible for a story about a whole medieval village turning the tables on a hostile alien scouting mission, stealing the scouts' spaceship, and then going to conquer a galactic empire.

This story has everything: crusading knights and longbowmen, franklins and friars, romance and religion, heroes and heroines, evil knights as well as evil aliens by the planet full, and in the end right overcomes might. It would be the perfect mix of science fiction and medieval fantasy, something rarely seen in films. In the hands of the right director, The High Crusade would storm across the big screen.

'For Love of Mother-Not' - Alan Dean Foster

Flinx (a contraction of his real name, Philip Lynx) is an orphan of unknown parentage growing up on the planet Moth under the care of an old woman affectionately known as Mother Mastiff. Flinx possesses very powerful empathic powers, a gift that allows him to befriend Pip, a young abandoned 'minidrag' - a combination of dragon and snake that can fly and spit a lethally corrosive poison at its enemies. Unbeknownst to Flinx, he is actually the product of genetic engineering by a group of eugenicists who kidnap Mother Mastiff, setting him off on an adventure to find and rescue her.

Alan Dean Foster's story is not only a complete space opera in its own right, but the start of a long series of novels spanning several planets where Flinx becomes the key to rescuing known space from an ancient evil whose purpose slowly unfolds as Flinx's own powers unfold as he grows into adulthood, a journey an audience will happily follow over successive stories.

'The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress' - Robert A. Heinlein

Robert Heinlein's novel Starship Troopers is well known to modern science fiction viewers because of the films and television series based on the novel. Less well known, but a better story, is The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress, a tale about revolution, sacrifice, friendship and freedom. Set on a lunar colony that rebels against a distant and uncaring Earth (a similar theme is used in The Expanse), the story is told from the point-of-view of computer technician Mannie who discovers that Mike, the computer running the colony's infrastructure, has become sentient.

Although Bryan Singer was reputedly attached to a film adaptation in 2015, nothing much seems to have happened since, which is a pity because the novel's climax, when Earth tries to repress the lunar rebellion and retake the colony, is exciting and tragic, providing a distant mirror to American's own revolution 300 years before. As well, it shows what ordinary individuals can achieve with courage and determination, even if one of those individuals happens to be a computer!

'Lagoon' - Nnedi Okorafor

Science fiction has always defied demarcation; it is as fruitless as trying to hold water between your hands. Nigerian-American writer Nnedi Okorafor's Lagoon is definitely science fiction, but this tale of alien contact in Lagos, Nigeria, is also part allegory, part folktale and a close cousin to magical realism.

In a way, then, it's perfect for the small screen, where different episodes can follow the stories and imaginings of its complex, and always surprising, characters (not all human), slowly weaving the disparate threads into a whole tapestry. Lagoon would make for compulsive viewing, and will deal with alien contact in a way that's never been done before.

'Leviathan' - Scott Westerfeld

In Scott Westerfeld's alternative history of World War I, the military might of the Central Powers is based on their 'Clankers', huge metal war machines, while the military might of the Allies relies on bioengineered animals such as the huge air creature Leviathan, based on a whale but incorporating many more creatures in a complex, artificial ecosystem. Leviathan, and its sequels Behemoth and Goliath, center on the adventures of Alex, an Austro-Hungarian prince escaping from his own government, and a young woman, Deryn, who pretends to be a male named Dylan so she can realize her greatest dream and serve her country's air service.

Leviathan takes our heroes across the skies of Europe on their way to Turkey, where the next novel is based. Not only would this steampunk tale deal with a period of history almost never covered in science fiction films, but it would also be filled with adventure, terror and sights to boggle the imagination.

'Dragonflight' - Anne McCaffrey

When is a science fiction novel lauded as one of the best fantasy novels ever written? When it's Dragonflight, Anne McCaffrey's best-selling 1968 novel about a human colony on a distant planet that uses the native 'dragons' to defend itself against the Threads, organisms that fall from space at regular intervals, consuming all life they encounter.

Although attempts have been made to get Dragonflight turned into a film, they seem to be languishing, which is hard to understand: the novel is a perfect fit for the big screen. It has dragons, a threatened alien invasion, dragons, romance, dragons, a struggle against a usurping tyrant, and dragons mating. Best of all, there's a raft of sequels waiting for their turn to be filmed if the first one takes flight.

'The Kraken Wakes' - John Wyndham

Just in case anyone thought the mobile, carnivorous plants in John Wyndham's The Day of the Triffids were humanity's worst nightmare, think again. Wyndham one-upped himself with the aliens who arrive in 'fireballs' to infest the Earth's deepest ocean trenches, and who seem intent on terraforming the planet for their own needs, sinking all shipping, and occasionally sending underwater 'tanks' to the surface to collect human specimens. To make the whole thing even more horrifying, no one ever sees one of these aliens and survives, except for some protoplasm that sometimes floats to the surface after the rare successful human counterattack.

What makes The Kraken Wakes so effective is the slowly growing cataclysm as Earth's ecosystem is undermined, as nations blame each other for lost ships, as scientists and the military struggle to find ways to counter the unfolding alien threat. Wyndham escalates the tension, chapter by chapter, in a way that would translate perfectly to a television series.