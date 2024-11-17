June 6, 1944, more commonly known as D-Day, was one of the most important days of the Second World War. It marked the Allied Invasion of Normandy, which was the first milestone on the road to freeing Europe and ending the war. It is a day that is famous for its historic significance, especially considering how many Allied soldiers died during this invasion.

The basic plan was to have paratroopers land behind enemy lines to clear the way for beach landings the following morning, with Canadian, American, and British troops participating in the operation. With how notorious and historic it is, it is only natural that many movies would be made to bring more glory to this heroic moment of the war. In memory of its 80th anniversary, these are the best films about D-Day, ranked based on their emotional qualities and outstanding action.

10 'The Great Escaper' (2023)

Directed by Oliver Parker

The Great Escaper is a biographical dramedy that features Sir Michael Caine as Bernie Jordan, a real British World War II veteran who participated in the beach landings in 1944. In 2014, Bernie snuck out of his retirement home to head to France and attend the 70th-anniversary event at the former battlegrounds and pay his respects to his fallen comrades.

Though the movie is set in the 21st Century, D-Day is a central part of the narrative, with the film taking a deep dive into its effect on the human psyche. Though the Battles of Normandy may have long since passed, The Great Escaper is a biting reminder that a soldier's battle is never over and that the things they have seen will continue to haunt them for the rest of their lives.

9 'Overlord' (2018)

Directed by Julius Avery

Overlord is the perfect war movie to watch if you're looking for something a little more implausible. Taking its name from Operation Overlord, the codename for the invasion, the movie follows a group of paratroopers who land behind enemy lines in the wee hours of June 6. They are approached by a local French woman, who alerts them of her village's Nazi presence. Not only have the Nazis developed a foothold there, but it looks like they are also running some sci-fi-esque experiments, too.

This brilliant war-horror movie is kind of ridiculous but a whole lot of fun. It's not very inventive or groundbreaking, but its classic twist ensures that it doesn't need to be. Taken at face value, Overlord is a great action-horror flick with a unique setting that delivers in a lot of aspects, which was a surprise to many critics and viewers alike.

8 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

The Dirty Dozen occurs in March 1944, where a group of 12 convicts are enlisted by the military to act as a commando unit and lead a mass assassination campaign against Nazi higher-ups, with the promise that anyone who survives will be pardoned and released. Though the movie takes place ahead of June 6, D-Day is still a crucial part of the story, as the whole reason for assassinating these Nazi officers is to disrupt the chain of command and make the invasion in June easier.

The coming invasion lingers over the movie like a cloud, and though it may not physically happen, it is an idea that is always present. This superb war-adventure movie actually has a huge legacy — it went on to inspire the Italian film The Inglorious Bastards, which, in turn, inspired Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film, Inglourious Basterds. In fact, there are a whole bunch of films that The Dirty Dozen inspired, which speaks to its quality and memorability.

7 'Eye of the Needle' (1981)

Directed by Richard Marquand

Eye of the Needle actually uses the perspective of the losing side of the war, following a German sleeper agent named Henry Faber (Donald Sutherland), who is nicknamed "the Needle" due to his affinity for killing his enemies with a stiletto. While out and about in the United Kingdom, Faber stumbles upon information that the Allies are going to invade Normandy, which is not what the German high command expects.

However, MI5 is aware of Faber's eavesdropping and makes him the target of an international manhunt to prevent their plans from being exposed to their enemies. The mystery and political intrigue make Eye of the Needle a fantastic watch from start to finish, even if the story is entirely fictional. The implication that the entire fate of the war rests on the shoulders of one individual makes it a tense, thrilling ride with a perfect payoff at the end.

6 '36 Hours' (1964)

Directed by George Seaton