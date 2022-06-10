The biggest presentations for the D23 Expo, the showcase event held by The Official Disney Fan Club, have been announced. The event will occur from September 9, 2022, to September 11, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center. There, they will kick off Disney100, celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with a grand event including the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, which will feature Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is an event held at every D23, and acts as a Hall of Fame induction of sorts. The event will honor visionaries and artists who have made contributions to the legacy of Disney. Names of those honored in the ceremony will be announced before the ceremony. The most recent inductees included Ming-Na Wen, Robert Downey Jr., James Earl Jones and Jon Favreau.

Friday afternoon will see guests getting first looks and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live-Action, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Creatives and studio heads will appear alongside cast members to discuss upcoming projects. It was at this panel that audiences got their first look at Raya and the Last Dragon, among others, so this one is not to be missed.

Saturday, September 10 will bring even more excitement for fans, as Marvel and Lucasfilm are both giving sneak peeks at their upcoming slate of projects, complete with behind-the-scenes looks. With both powerhouse studios currently home to several highly anticipated projects, it's anyone's guess what exactly they'll choose to show at the expo.

That afternoon, Disney Branded Television will take center stage. This panel arguably coves the broadest range of Disney televised content, encompassing Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior. In addition to exciting, unexpected previews of upcoming content for all three of those branches, the panel will feature new looks at Disney+ series National Treasure, American Born Chinese, and The Santa Clause.

On Sunday morning Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro will give a look at what's to come for Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and beyond. Sunday afternoon is likely to be a highlight for convention attendees. Disney Concerts will present a special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, the event will feature Susan Egan, Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, and Meg in Hercules, Isabelle McCalla of Aladdin, Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol, and Syndee Winters. Music Director Benjamin Rauhala and Adam J. Levy will also join the quartet. The cast will perform favorite Disney Princess “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Almost There.” The performers will also share their experiences working with Disney.

Tickets for D23 are on sale now. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2022, you can visit the event's website here.