After a three-year hiatus, the D23 Expo is coming back this September. D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has officially announced several panels taking place during their convention that will highlight Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated projects, as well as pay homage to the storied history of the company.

The first of these new detailed panels will be “Looking Ahead With the Walt Disney Studios”. For Walt Disney Animation Studios, Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee will introduce Disney's upcoming projects, beginning with the feature film Strange World, set for release in November; directed by Don Hall, this film is promised to take viewers into "uncharted and treacherous land". Iwájú, a sci-fi animated series produced in collaboration with Kugali, will also be showcased. Pixar Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter will introduce Pixar's next feature film Elemental which characterizes the elements of fire, water, land, and air as they co-exist together. Director Peter Sohn, who recently voiced the fan-favorite sidekick Sox in Pixar's Lightyear, will join Docter during this portion. Additionally, the Disney+ series Win or Lose, Pixar's first original long-form animated series, will be discussed.

"Looking Ahead With the Walt Disney Studios" will take place on Friday, September 9 at 3:30 PM in Hall D23 and will include first-look footage, announcements, special performances, and surprise appearances by voice talent. All recording devices are strictly prohibited. Another panel that will highlight upcoming animated projects is "Sneak Peek at “Zootopia+” from Walt Disney Animation Studios" on Saturday, September 10 from 6-7 pm on the Backlot Stage. Directors Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy will show a new look at the series inspired by the 2016 feature film.

Other animation panels during the Expo will focus on Disney's past work. On Friday, from 3:30-4:40 there will be "A Celebration of Disney Animation’s 'Encanto'", which is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit 2021 film and is promised to include "a few surprises". "traceback”: Celebrating the People of Walt Disney Animation Studios", also taking place on Friday, will see The Walt Disney Animation Research Library "look at the lives and work as well as the artistic and technical contributions of women and employees of color throughout the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios."

On Saturday, September 10, there will be "A Century of Storytelling at Walt Disney Animation Studios" which is a look at historical art and artifacts from Disney's animated films. On Sunday, September 11, the Walt Disney Animation Research Library will be back to showcase "100 Years of Treasures from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library" as they unveil newly digitized material from the past 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place from September 9-11, 2022. Friday, Saturday, and 3-day passes are now sold out, but there are still Sunday passes available to purchase here. You can watch highlights from 2019's D23 Expo below: