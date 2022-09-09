As D23, Disney's bi-annual fan expo, kicks off today in Anaheim, California, fans are sitting idly by waiting for many major announcements and news coming from some of their favorite franchises. One of these new announcements comes from Amazon, which is not only a Platinum sponsor of the event but is also unveiling its first-ever custom D23 collection this year which will include never-before-seen merchandise that includes toys, clothing, and home décor, all of which is inspired by many of Disney's most popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars among many others.

Joining this first-time ever Collection, they are also bringing to life an exhibit to the Expo called "Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane" as well as introducing the Ultimate Fan Lounge. "Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane" is described as an "exciting historical and fun exhibit" that will allow attendees to the Expo to see Walt Disney’s iconic Grumman Gulfstream company airplane on full display as well as take a look at the popular destinations around the world that the company founder traveled to for work and family events. The plane will be brought from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida across the country all the way to Anaheim for the event, courtesy of Amazon.

Also included in the D23 Expo Collection will be merchandise inspired by this exhibit as well, which will include items such as including puzzles, shirts, tumblers, cell phone cases, and throw blankets featuring designs from five vintage Disney posters from popular destinations, including Hollywood, New Orleans, Florida, New York, and Palm Springs. Starting today, customers will be able to access the D23 Collection on Disney's official Amazon page.

In addition to the Collection and exhibit, Amazon is hosting the Ultimate Fan Lounge at D23 Exp. This Lounge will give attendees the chance to take part in games for prizes and get exclusive merchandise as well as get a chance to use the new Amazon Glow and on-person peeks at custom D23 Expo collectibles, décor, and apparel from Amazon Merch on Demand and more.

D23 kicked off earlier today, September 9 in Anaheim, California, and will go through September 11, bringing a whole weekend of news and merch from some of Disney's biggest and most popular franchises. Amazon and the D23 Expo are partnering to live stream the event for the first time via the official D23 Twitch channel.

