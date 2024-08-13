The Big Picture The highly anticipated Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 featured teases on new lands, attractions, and cruise ships.

Walt Disney World gets a Monsters, Inc. Land and Villains Land, with attractions for Indiana Jones, Encanto, and Cars, as well as new lounge spaces.

Disneyland Resort highlights include an Avengers Campus expansion, a thrilling Avatar experience, and the first Coco ride.

One of the most highly anticipated panel presentations at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was the Disney Experiences Showcase, held for the first time ever at the massive Honda Center with 12,000 of the biggest and loudest Disney fans in attendance. Billed as an immersive celebration of Disney experiences around the world, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave exciting teases on new and highly anticipated projects across the domestic and international theme parks and their fleet of cruise ships, along with some announcements to hold fans over during the time that it will take to make things a reality (attractions aren’t built in a day!).

The presentation showcased some expected announcements, like the opening date of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, details for the Avatar experience and the Avengers Campus ride that was first introduced at the D23 Expo in 2022, and an Indiana Jones attraction at Animal Kingdom. But Disney is always thinking ahead to the future, and sometimes many years into the future, which means that it could be a few years before we can actually step into these new lands and onto these new attractions. Here’s everything we learned at the Disney Experiences Showcase at 2024’s D23: The Ultimate Fan Event.

Walt Disney World Resort