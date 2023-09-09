The Big Picture The 2024 D23 Expo will be the biggest edition yet and will take place from August 4 - 11, marking the first week-long event.

Major announcements from all branches of Disney can be expected during the Expo, including film and TV projects from Marvel and Star Wars.

In addition to film and TV, the Expo also focuses on updates and teases for Disney theme parks, giving fans a taste of what's to come in future visits.

The biggest Disney event known to its fandom is making a comeback next year, with what could easily be its biggest edition yet. The company has announced that the 2024 version of D23 Expo will take place from August 4 - 11, 2024. This would mark the first occasion in which the event is held during an entire week, instead of the traditional weekend time frame. The reason why the dates will go on for a longer period of time is because of several planned activities the company has come up with for next year's grand celebration. And, as usual, major announcements can be expected from every branch of the conglomerate.

On Sunday, August 4, D23 Day will be celebrated at Angel Stadium, where attending fans will be watch the Los Angeles Angels go up against the New York Mets. The following Thursday, which would be August 8, the official D23 celebration begins at the Disneyland Resort, before the weekend of August 9 sees the fun going to both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center. Tickets for all of the events mentioned above will become available on the spring of 2024, with additional details regarding the convention set to be announced by that point.

D23 Expo has featured major announcements from the company that could've once only been expected from San Diego Comic-Con during previous years. Film and television projects from Marvel Studios and Star Wars are both discussed during the event, with fans getting the opportunity to see the people behind said productions in person. Since the ongoing dual strike continues to affect production schedules around the industry, it remains to be seen if Disney will be able to announce new projects during the event, of if the company will simply continue to promote titles that were announced during previous panels.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Experience the Magic

Besides focusing on what their film and television studios are working on at any given time, D23 Expo also gives the company an opportunity to talk about their multiple theme park resorts. Beyond new shows, updates regarding new seasons of existing shows, festivals, and even attractions are given during the event, teasing fans of the conglomerate with what they can expect to see with their own eyes the next time they are able to visit any Disney park around the world. The magic is about to return to the Anaheim Convention Center, when the 2024 edition of the D23 Expo takes place from August 4 - 11.