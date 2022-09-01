Disney's D23 convention is creeping closer and closer and the studio has put forth a new poster to promote the event. This colorful poster places Mickey Mouse himself front and center, though 58 references are riddled throughout. Marvel, Star Wars, and several of Disney's animated classics feature in the colorful and creative design.

This poster will be made available to Gold Members at D23, who are those that have subscribed to receive discounts and giveaways such as this poster. Exclusive pins and other discounts will also be made available to Gold Member.s D23 begins next week at the Anaheim Convention Center on Friday, September 9 and runs until Sunday, September 11.

Fans will understandably be drawn to their favorite IP on this poster, which rightfully has something for everyone. On the Marvel side of things, Spider-Man can be seen in one of the lower windows of Cinderella's castle, while the Black Panther symbol and a Nova Corps ship are also present. A Marvel plug is necessary after the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. An Avengers Campus location is also being developed for Hong Kong Disneyland.

Image via D23

Indiana Jones and several Star Wars ship also feature on the poster to represent Lucasfilm. Everyone's favorite mischievous child Grogu, of The Mandalorian fame, appears in his iconic pod bassinet. Disney is hard at work on Indiana Jones 5, with Harrison Ford returning in what is expected to be his last time donning the fedora and whip. There are also several Star Wars shows in the works at Disney+, with Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One role next month as Cassian Andor in Andor.

This of course couldn't be a Disney poster without featuring iconic animated characters. Some that hit the eye first would have to be Stitch upon one of the castle's pillars, Winnie the Pooh, Dumbo, Elsa, Mulan, and Princess Tiana. Vanellope von Schweetz can also be seen across from Tiana, as can the hair of Rapunzel from Tangled and the fin of Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Pixar also appears throughout, with the likes of Remy, EVE, and Buzz from Ratatouille, Wall-e, and Toy Story/Lightyear respectively. The pillars from the temple recently featured in Pixar's Turning Red also feature in lower windows of the castle.

Some other newly acquired Disney properties also appear on this collectible poster. Homer Simpson's iconic donut appears in the upper right corner. National Geographic holds a presence in the lower right corner via a dolphin and a yellow submarine. Disney brought both of these franchises into its fold in early 2019.

There are tons more Easter eggs to glean from this Gold Member poster, so take a look for yourself below. What did we miss?