We’ve been busy celebrating Delroy Lindo’s work in Da 5 Bloods ever since the film hit Netflix back in June of 2020. Now, with the movie in the middle of its awards season run, it’s time to ensure that we keep that party going. With the Da 5 Bloods ensemble nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards, Lindo himself nominated for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards and hopes high for more recognition to come, Lindo took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Connected to revisit his time exploring and honing his craft over the years and to highlight what made Da 5 Bloods a standout experience.

Lindo plays Paul in the Spike Lee-directed film, one of four African-American veterans returning to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman). Paul isn’t thrilled to discover that his son, David (Jonathan Majors), opted to tag along, concerned about the toll his dad’s unaddressed PTSD is taking on him.

After discussing Lindo’s earlier years focusing on theater, his initial experience booking on-screen roles and the lengthy list of credits that followed, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Lindo insisted on using the word “challenging” rather than “intimidating” when it came to tackling some of his biggest scenes in Da 5 Bloods. Here’s what he said when asked which beat of the movie intimidated him the most:

“I’ll tell you something, I was not intimidated, A, because I trusted my preparation. I trusted the work that I had done to prepare. And that is not to say, when I walked on set I was thinking to myself, ‘Oh, I’m prepared.’ It was not that. It was just I trusted those aspects of my process, but I also had a director in Spike Lee who trusted me and created a safe space for all of us to work. Therefore, there was no single day that said, ‘I’m intimidated by that.’ Certainly there were days that contained big scenes, but the trust that had been established, my trust in the way that I was working, the way that I was approaching the work and the trust that Spike Lee places in me, all of those things are huge positives to make the overall process of doing the work safe.”

In the case of Da 5 Bloods, an important part of that preparation turned out to be his collaboration with Majors. Here’s what happened even before they officially started their work on the movie:

“Jonathan Majors, before we started working, Jonathan said, ‘Hey man, could I get your number? A couple things I want to talk to you about.’ And I said, ‘Sure man.’ And I was working. I was in production on something else, But I said, ‘Sure.’ And Jonathan and I talked, and Jonathan asked me a couple of questions having to do with our history as father and son. And, ironically, I couldn’t answer his questions at that time because I didn’t know enough about the character. I hadn’t started quite creating yet. But, the fact that he asked me the questions that he asked me, led me to understand that who a given character is before the audience sees him in the story is important to Jonathan. Answering certain questions about, who is this person? And that is something that is very important for me, that I answer those questions for myself and that I have knowledge of the character, that I know who this person is before I open my mouth and started speaking in whatever scene.”

If you’d like to hear more about Lindo’s experience making Da 5 Bloods, you can check out our full Collider Connected conversation in the video at the top of this article or using the podcast embed below. Lindo also looks back on the value of The Negro Ensemble Company overall and in his own career, explained why he’s uncredited in The Devil’s Advocate, discussed getting involved in Pixar’s Up, and so much more!

Delroy Lindo:

00:41 - Lindo was most impacted by things he saw in the theater when he was young.

02:08 - Lindo discusses the importance of the The Negro Ensemble Company, in general and in his personal career.

04:52 - Initially, Lindo specifically aimed to work in the theater; he wasn’t thinking about working on screen.

06:39 - What sparked the interest in film and television; his earliest experiences acting on screen.

12:00 - Lindo discusses figuring out when to say no to certain opportunities; passing on an additional episode of Beauty and the Beast to adhere to his commitment to doing Joe Turner’s Come and Gone , an August Wilson play that earned Lindo a Tony nomination.

to adhere to his commitment to doing , an August Wilson play that earned Lindo a Tony nomination. 18:08 - Why Lindo is “uncredited” in The Devil’s Advocate .

. 22:05 - Lindo discusses doing Congo and his iconic line, “Stop eating my sesame cake!”

and his iconic line, “Stop eating my sesame cake!” 24:53 - How did Lindo get involved in Pixar’s Up ; is voice acting something he’s still interested in doing?

; is voice acting something he’s still interested in doing? 27:15 - Is there anything new Lindo learned about his craft when stripping the physical elements away while working on Up ?

? 29:25 - The element of Paul in Da 5 Bloods that required the most work; deconstructing the condition of PTSD.

that required the most work; deconstructing the condition of PTSD. 31:26 - The material in Da 5 Bloods was challenging, but not intimating.

was challenging, but not intimating. 34:45 - Working with Chadwick Boseman; what Boseman’s wife said to Lindo after they shot the forgiveness scene.

37:50 - How Jonathan Majors impacted Lindo’s prep process.

40:18 - What’s the value of awards season to Lindo?

41:37 - What was Lindo’s reaction to Da 5 Bloods getting snubbed at the Golden Globes; what can be done to improve the situation?

