Spike Lee Reveals Powerful New ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Poster Ahead of the Film’s Netflix Release

With everyone alternating between stuck at home and taking to the streets to protest racial injustice, a new Spike Lee film debuting on Netflix of all places feels like the type of cosmic kismet you just can’t plan. But Da 5 Bloods is here, it’s happening, and its Oscar-winning director took to social media to reveal a gorgeous new poster ahead of the movie’s June 12 premiere.

Co-written with Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Wilmott, Da 5 Bloods follows a quartet of African-American veterans who return to Vietnam in search of their fallen Squad Leader’s remains (and the treasure he may have buried along with him). The film is led by Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight), Clarke Peters (The Wire), Norm Lewis (Mrs. America), and Isiah Whitlock Jr (BlackKklansman). Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) is set to play the late Squad Leader, Norman.

Check out the new poster below, followed by a few more of the film’s posters. Da 5 Bloods debuts on Netflix Friday, June 12. For more on the film, here is the full trailer.

Now Our Fight Is For Social Justice Plus Too Many Issues To List At This Moment In Time And Space. DA 5 BLOODS Streams On Netflix In Da Year Of Our Lawd 2020 June 12th. YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF. And Dat’s Da “BLACK LIVES MATTER”,TRUTH,RUTH.💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/3tcvYPlI10 — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) June 4, 2020

Here is the official synopsis for Da 5 Bloods: