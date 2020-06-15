The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 264 – ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and the Films of Spike Lee

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Da 5 Bloods and the other films of director Spike Lee. During our spoiler-free discussion of Da 5 Bloods, we talk about the excellent cast, how Lee is able to explore race in different genres, and more. We then talk about Lee’s prolific career, how he has been ahead of the curve in making movies about race in America, his underrated gems, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

