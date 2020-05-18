‘Da 5 Bloods’ Trailer Reveals Spike Lee’s Vietnam War Netflix Movie

Fresh off an Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay for the terrific BlacKkKlansman, filmmaker Spike Lee took his talents to Netflix to craft an original film. That movie, called Da 5 Bloods, is coming out this summer, and we now have our first look at the film courtesy of a debut trailer.

The ensemble pic is a Vietnam War movie that follows four African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam years later to find the remains of their fallen squad leaders—and the promise of buried treasure. The ensemble cast is filled out by Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Paul Walter Hauser, Jonathan Majors, and Jean Reno, with Chadwick Boseman playing their fallen friend.

Lee co-wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Wilmott, the latter of whom co-wrote BlacKkKlansman, and this movie looks terrific. Inherently political given the time period, the trailer laces in images of unrest in America and abroad during the Vietnam War, while the story of the film appears to be set closer to present day. But I also love how the Vietnam War-set scenes are presented in 4:3 aspect ratio, which is in keeping with how we associate most images from that senseless war as seen on television. Lee is definitely a hit or miss kind of filmmaker, but as we saw with BlacKkKlansman, when he hits, he hits big. Here’s hoping this one delivers similarly.

Watch the Da 5 Bloods trailer below. The film will be released on Netflix on June 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Da 5 Bloods: