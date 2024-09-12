In a film about renowned artist Salvador Dalí, no ordinary biopic would do. The new trailer for DAAAAAALÍ seamlessly captures everything the surrealist painter was about. Directed by French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux, the trailer exemplifies the very nature of the artist. Known for his upturned mustache and bizarre renderings, DAAAAAALÍ exudes this without question. The film has been advertised as a “fake-real biopic,” in a similar vein to the 2023 parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe. In both cases, the films capture the essence of its subject unapologetically. Even the synopsis of the film has fun with its description as follows:

"For journalist Judith Rochant (Anaïs Demoustier), the assignment to interview renowned artist Salvador Dalí is a great career opportunity – if only he would agree to sit still and answer a single question. What begins as a 15-minute conversation blows up into a bonafide cinematographic documentary portrait, provided the world’s most enormous cameras are available to film it. As Judith’s interview is delayed, detoured, disrupted, and deranged by Dalí’s inexhaustible self-regard, the journalist finds herself becoming the subject.”

The trailer depicts Judith’s attempts to understand the many facets of the man in the film within the film. The meta take on the worldwide icon is as close to Dalí as anyone is likely to get.

“Dalí is probably the only artist still living on this planet,” one version of Dalí says in the trailer. That’s right, the painter isn’t played by just one actor, but five. Edouard Baer, Jonathan Cohen, Giles Lellouche, Pio Marmaï, and Didier Flamand all have a crack at the enigmatic figure, all identifiable by Dalí’s trademark mustache. But, of course, what else could be expected in a film about the Spanish painter?

A Real Salvador Dalí Movie Had To Be Done This Way

Close

Like Dalí’s artwork itself, the trailer features many surreal aspects. Dalí requests a version of himself to be portrayed by an old man in one scene, while in another, several dead dogs rain from the sky. As one version of the character concludes in the trailer: “This is DAAAAAALÍ!” Dupieux’s film isn’t the first to make a biopic in this manner or even a biopic about a famed artist. Vincent van Gogh was portrayed by Willem Dafoe in a film that captures his essence devastatingly. Though Dafoe was quite a bit older than van Gogh was upon his death, these artistic liberties were taken to portray the figure with spiritual accuracy. At Eternity’s Gate puts its audience in the heart-wrenching and sometimes depressing mindset that the artist was in at the time.

Similarly, Weird freely invents events, including a salacious affair with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood). Hyping up events that never happened is typical of Al Yankovic’s brand and sells the point of the film. As with its predecessors, fans should expect an unconventional ride upon the release of DAAAAAALÍ. Distributed by Music Box Films, the movie is set to hit theaters on October 4. Watch the trailer below.

Get Tickets