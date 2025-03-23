Have you ever wondered what would happen if a seemingly innocent business got tangled in the dark world of narcotics? Now add a pregnant homemaker, a hot-headed maid, a failing business person, a granny with a mysterious past, and a shady broker to the mix, and you get a volatile concoction of personalities that can explode at any moment. This is what Dabba Cartel, the new Netflix show provides. In doing so, the series puts a desi twist on the proliferation of drugs by pharma and how ordinary lives and ambitions sometimes make extraordinary decisions. Blending the gritty, nuanced characters and social critique of Breaking Bad with the suburban scheming of Good Girls, this seven-episode series thrusts everyday women into the treacherous realm of drug trafficking—and they unexpectedly excel at it.

What Is the Story of ‘Dabba Cartel’?