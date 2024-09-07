Getting into reboot or franchise territory can be difficult. Just ask Mike Flanagan, who recently spoke about the massive pressure he’s put himself under to live up to expectations for the next The Exorcist feature. Tackling something that audiences already know is bound to garner some divisive feedback, but that’s part of the fun for these professionals. So, when we heard that Daniel Goldhaber would be the helmer behind the remake of the iconic 1978 mondo horror feature, Faces of Death, we were completely ready to hop in and go along for the ride. With the unique vision that he poured into 2018’s Cam (which also served as his directorial debut), the filmmaker fully proved himself capable of taking a beloved piece of horror IP and catching it up for a modern audience.

This weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sat down with Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) to chat with the actor about his upcoming production, Went Up the Hill, which celebrated its premiere at TIFF. As their conversation was coming to a close, Nemiroff asked Montgomery, who stars in Faces of Death, if there were any salacious details he could give to hold us over.

“I'm not going to give too much away. Danny is like [Went Up the Hill director] Samuel [Van Grinsven], he puts all of himself into a film. He's an incredible filmmaker and he's incredibly collaborative, and we got a great opportunity to really play in that space. It goes all the way. So I'm really excited for people to see it.”

What Dacre Montgomery’s Cast Mate Has Said About ‘Faces of Death’

Close

A few months back at SXSW, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had a similar conversation with Euphoria alum, Barbie Ferreira who also stars in Faces of Death. After sharing that, at the time filming was nearly finished, Ferreira teased the movie’s tone and how it was shaping up.

“It’s looking pretty fun. It’s looking really good. It’s spooky. It’s scary. My family hates horror movies, but I will be forcing everyone to watch it. But it’s very scary. It’s such a fun watch, and it’s gruesome and scary.”

Joining Ferreira and Montgomery in what’s bound to be a gore and shock-filled movie is a lineup that also includes pop superstar Charli XCX, Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) and Josie Totah (The Buccaneers).

Right now, no release window has been set for Faces of Death but stay tuned to Collider for more information on this film and other updates rolling out from TIFF, with special thanks to our sponsor Range Rover.