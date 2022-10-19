Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery is returning to the supernatural genre, with Vicky Krieps in tow. They will both star in the upcoming ghost story Went Up the Hill. Deadline reports that the two actors will star in the New Zealand-set film. Montgomery will play Jack, who travels to New Zealand to attend the funeral of his long-estranged mother, who abandoned him as a child. There, he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whom he hopes will provide him with the answers he seeks — only for his mother's ghost to appear and inhabit both of them, placing them all in danger. The film will be directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who said of the casting:

"It’s thrilling to have Vicky and Dacre embodying these uniquely challenging characters. As two bold artists I admire, it’s an honour to now be crafting this haunting story alongside them."

Australian actor Montgomery is best known for his role as troubled teenager Billy Hargrove on the second and third seasons of Netflix's supernatural hit Stranger Things, a role he reprised in this year's acclaimed Season 4 episode "Dear Billy". He also starred as the Red Ranger in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and appeared as Steve Binder in this year's hit biopic Elvis. He will next appear in the drama Spider & Jessie, alongside McKenna Grace.

Krieps, a native of Luxembourg, had her breakout role in Phantom Thread, playing the put-upon muse to Daniel Day-Lewis' obsessive fashion designer. She subsequently appeared in The Girl in the Spider's Web, Old, and the TV adaptation of Das Boot. She can be seen later this year as Empress Elizabeth of Austria in Corsage, which she also executive-produced; she also won Best Actress in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard for her performance. She will also star in Martin Bourboulon's upcoming Three Musketeers films, and the Viggo Mortensen-helmed Western The Dead Don't Hurt. Director Van Grinsven made his feature debut with 2019's LGBT mystery drama Sequin in a Blue Room.

Vicky Krieps in Corsage FIlm 2022. Directed by Marie Kreutzer

An Australia-New Zealand co-production, Went Up the Hill was co-written by director Van Grinsven and Jory Anast. It is being produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films, as well as Vicky Pope of POP Film. Causeway is best known for its sleeper horror hit The Babadook and the intense historical thriller The Nightingale. International sales and distribution will be handled by Bankside Films.

Went Up the Hill is currently in pre-production; stay tuned to Collider for future updates.