The term “dad movie” has become an increasingly popular term used to describe the types of films that Hollywood simply doesn’t make anymore. While the industry has spent a considerable amount of time developing superhero films and other long in-the-works sequels and reboots, there’s simply nothing better than enjoying a classic crime, historical, action, or western film that may have been made with an older audience in mind.

The challenges at the box office suggest that the audience for “dad movies” are underrepresented, as recent hits like Oppenheimer and 1917 have indicated that older viewers are still just as excited about seeing new movies in theaters as their younger counterparts. It’s in the best interest of Hollywood to make films that have a long shelf life, and may be discovered by audiences on streaming or home video. Here are ten underrated dad movies that deserve a watch.

10 ‘Out of Time’ (2003)

Directed by Carl Franklin

Image via MGM

Out of Time is a very underrated neo-noir mystery thriller that features Denzel Washington in a dynamic role as a police officer who tries to protect his crush, only to become involved in a criminal conspiracy involving a significant amount of stolen cash from a drug bust. While it's not necessarily a novel premise (especially for those who are already very familiar with the noir genre), Washington is just so charismatic that it's easy to get swept up in the story.

Director Carl Franklin is a master at creating taught moments of suspense, as Out of Time is more focused on keeping the audience on the edge of their seats than overwhelming them with action setpieces. While Franklin and Washington also worked on the classic crime caper The Devil In A Blue Dress, Out of Time has not received the respect and admiration that it deserves.

Out of Time A Florida police chief must solve a vicious double homicide before he himself falls under suspicion. Language English Studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Original Film Run Time 1 hr 45 min Director Carl Franklin Release Date October 3, 2003 Actors Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes, Sanaa Lathan, Dean Cain Expand

Watch on Max

9 ‘The Good Shepherd’ (2006)

Directed by Robert De Niro

Image via Universal Pictures

The Good Shepherd is one of the rare films that was directed by Robert De Niro, who is often cited as being one of (if not the single) greatest actors of all-time. The Good Shepherd explores the vast and controversial history of the CIA through the perspective of a young agent (Matt Damon) who sees the agency hit its highs and lows throughout the rise of the Cold War.

The Good Sheperd is a great biopic because it engages with history, and isn’t afraid to bring to light some of the darker aspects of the CIA’s history. While it is a shame that De Niro hasn’t directed any additional feature films since, it was clear by the attention-to-detail and craftsmanship in The Good Shepherd that it was a passion project that he devoted his undivided attention to making as best as possible.

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Harry Brown’ (2009)

Directed by Daniel Barber

Image By Lionsgate

Harry Brown is a very different take on a revenge thriller, as it stars Michael Caine as a former serviceman who recognizes that the streets of London have become unrecognizable due to the rise in violent crime. Caine is obviously much older than a majority of the action stars that are seen today, but he delivers a menacing performance that feels worthy of his classic work in crime masterworks like The Italian Job and Get Carter.

Although Daniel Barber does include some serious themes about the rise of youthful violence, Harry Brown is an unabashedly pulpy throwback to 1970s exploitation films that get surprisingly morbid at times. While Caine has made a habit of appearing in supporting roles in blockbusters over the last few years, Harry Brown served as a reminder as to why he is one of the most compelling leading men of all-time.

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘Jack Reacher’ (2012)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jack Reacher served as a terrific adaptation of Lee Child’s hit novel series of the same name, and gave writer/director Christopher McQuarrie the confidence he needed to make three great entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Although Tom Cruise is far shorter than readers of One Shot may have imagined when they first envisioned the titular character, he proves himself in some of the most brutal fight scenes to ever be included within a PG-13 action movie.

Jack Reacher offered a darker role for Cruise, and leaned into the noir sensibilities that had made the character so popular in the first place. While the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was a disappointment that prevented Cruise from ever playing the character again, the first installment in the series is still an underrated gem that shouldn’t be discarded because it did not spawn sequels.

Watch on Netflix

6 ‘Kill the Messenger’ (2014)

Directed by Michael Cuesta

Image via Focus Features

Kill the Messenger explores the incredible true story of Gary Webb, an American journalist who reported on the smuggling of cocaine by the United States government to help fund the Contras amidst the drug war in South America. Webb is portrayed in a career best performance by Jeremy Renner; Renner captures the integrity of a man who is willing to risk his livelihood and public reputation in order to report on critical issues that he feels that the public needs to be aware of.

Kill the Messenger avoids the cliches of many biopic films by exploring Webb’s psychology, particularly in his final days when his family was threatened. In addition to spotlighting a true American hero who wasn’t given the respect he deserved in his own lifetime, Kill the Messenger is a terrific journalism thriller that feels like a throwback to 1970s classics.

Kill the Messenger Release Date October 9, 2014 Director Michael Cuesta Cast Jeremy Renner , Robert Patrick , Jena Sims , Robert Pralgo , Hajji Golightly , Ted Huckabee Runtime 112 Main Genre Drama Writers Peter Landesman , Gary Webb , Nick Schou Tagline Based on a true story. Website www.facebook.com/KillTheMessengerMovie Expand

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Sully’ (2016)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sully shows that Clint Eastwood hasn’t lost a step at all as a director, as he managed to pull off yet another inspiring tribute to American heroism that was based on an incredible true story. While anyone who has watched the news in the last decade knows the story of how Captain Chelsey Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) successfully landed a passenger plane on the Hudson river and saved the lives of all aboard, Sully was able to bring to life these critical moments in dramatic detail.

Sully is an understated film about a man who didn’t consider himself to be a hero, and may contain one of the most underrated performances of Hanks’ entire career. Although Eastwood first made a name for himself directing classics within the western genre, Sully shows that he has evolved his narrative skills to focus on a more dynamic exploration of masculinity and selflessness.

Sully When pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger lands his damaged plane on the Hudson River in order to save the flight's passengers and crew, some consider him a hero while others think he was reckless. Release Date September 9, 2016 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Tom Hanks , Aaron Eckhart , Laura Linney , Valerie Mahaffey , Delphi Harrington , Mike O'Malley , Jamey Sheridan , Anna Gunn Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Todd Komarnicki , Chesley Sullenberger , Jeffrey Zaslow Budget $60 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Operation Finale’ (2018)

Directed by Chris Weitz

Image via MGM

Operation Finale is a terrific spy thriller that explores the aftermath of World War II, and how the lasting trauma of the genocide of the Jewish people was felt for generations hence. Oscar Isaac stars as an Israeli secret service agent who leads a crack team of spies to track down Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), a powerful Nazi within the German military regime who served as the architect of the “Final Solution” that called for the extermination of Jews.

Operation Finale brings to life an important story about holding evil accountable, and sheds a spotlight on how the themes of anti-Semitism and complacency are still relevant in today’s climate. Director Chris Weitz may be best known for making comedies like American Pie and About A Boy, but Operation Finale proved that he was capable of taking on far more sensitive material.

Operation Finale Release Date August 29, 2018 Runtime 122 Main Genre Drama Tagline After World War II, Hitler's deadliest lieutenant escaped. Website http://operationfinalefilm.com

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘Greyhound’ (2020)

Directed by Aaron Schneider

Image via Apple TV+

Greyhound is a fantastic naval warfare film that explores the efforts taken by an American crew during the height of World War II. While it was not directly based on a true story, screenwriter and leading actor Tom Hanks conducted research on several real World War II battles in order to ensure that the film was as accurate as possible.

Greyhound is sadly a film that many viewers were not able to see in its preferable format, as the film was sold by Sony Pictures to Apple TV+ during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in many theaters around the nation being shut down. Nonetheless, the amazing soundscape, jaw-dropping naval action sequence, and beautifully understated performance by Hanks as a rookie commander ensure that Greyhound is still worth a watch for anyone with a good home viewing setup in place.

Watch on Apple TV+

2 ‘Operation Mincemeat’ (2022)

Directed by John Madden

Image Via Netflix

Operation Mincemeat is based on a wild true story about World War II heroes that may have been too incredulous to believe if it wasn’t based in fact. Although there’s an element of a heist thriller intertwined within this story of spies and secret codes, Operation Mincemeat is still very respectful of the men of the “Greatest Generation” that laid down their lives in order to prevent the spread of fascism.

Operation Finale features brilliant performances by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, both of whom are able to ensure that even the most straightforward of military conversations feels fresh and modern. Although there have been many World War II films based around critical moments of soldiers in combat, Operation Mincemeat focuses on the equally important role that strategy played in helping the Allied forces outwit and outmaneuver their enemies during the peak of the conflict.

Operation Mincemeat 6 10 Release Date May 11, 2022 Director John Madden Cast Colin Firth , Matthew Macfadyen , Kelly Macdonald , Rufus Wright Runtime 128 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix

1 ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ (2024)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Lionsgate

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare essentially feels like a tribute by Guy Ritchie to classic World War II movies, as it was loosely based on a true story about various spies and soldiers who were employed by Winston Churchill to go on a secret mission to take down Nazis behind enemy lines. Although it features all the trademark wit and humor that one would expect from the director of Snatch and The Gentlemen, The Ministry Of Gentlemanly Warfare does serve as a rousing tribute to the heroes that faced insurmountable odds during the most important war of the 20th century.

Henry Cavill proves once again that he is a very talented and charismatic actor whose time was wasted by the disappointing DC Extended Universe from Zack Snyder, and any film where Alan Ritchson is shooting Nazis with a bow-and-arrow is simply a win for everybody.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 7 10 The British military recruits a small group of highly-skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill , Cary Elwes , Alan Ritchson , Eiza Gonzalez Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Guy Ritchie , Paul Tamasy , Eric Johnson , Arash Amel Studio(s) Black Bear , Toff Guy Films , Jerry Bruckheimer Films Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

Watch on Prime Video

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked