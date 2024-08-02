Reality shows are a guilty pleasure. But they’re often also characterized by high drama, fights, and storylines that typically appeal to the stereotypical “mom.” What about dads? There are great reality shows that buck typical trends and might appeal to the stereotypical dad-types who aren’t interested in cookie-cutter reality fare.

The best dad reality shows are about sports, silly jokes, cooking, and yes, even traditional drama-filled stories with a spin that could just hook dad. These aren’t shows like Love is Blind, 90 Day Fiance, or The Bachelor, though to be fair, some dads absolutely love those, too. But for the “dad’s dad,” these reality shows fit the bill.

10 'Big Brother' (2000- )

26 Seasons

Image via CBS

Big Brother is one of the traditional competition-based reality TV shows that features alliances, showmances, and ridiculous disagreements. But dads might appreciate the competitive aspects, the hilarious competitions with silly obstacle courses, and the dad players for whom they can root. In the latest 26th season, for example, Kenny Kelley is a police officer, husband, and father who is one of only two players in his 50s to join the house filled with 20 and 30-year-olds.

Kenny isn’t alone. Through the best seasons of Big Brother, many dads have applied for and been cast on the show. In many cases, like with season 25’s Cameron Hardin, they reveal that they have been watching the show for years. For some, they watched with their spouses, kids, even the whole family. So, it’s clear that dads of all ages love the show.

Big Brother Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Studio CBS Expand

9 'Hard Knocks' (2001- )

17 Seasons

Image via Max

Perfect for the sporty dad, Hard Knocks is a reality sports documentary series that highlights a different NFL team every season. Camera crews follow the team and coaches through training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. It’s a wonderful inside look into favorite, even rival, teams. The show dives into not only their professional lives, but also the personal lives of those involved with helping the team be the best they can be.

Narrated by Liev Schreiber (with the exception of the 2007 season that was narrated by Paul Rudd, a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs who was being highlighted that year), Hard Knocks has likely already covered dad’s favorite team through its 17 seasons to date. The latest seasons feature the New York Giants during their off season, the Chicago Bears, and the AFC North while in season.

Hard Knocks Release Date August 6, 2024 Cast Liev Schreiber Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Creator(s) Marty Callner

Watch on Max

8 'The Mole' (2001-2008, 2022- )

7 Seasons (2 On Netflix)

Image via Netflix

The Mole was first presented by Anderson Cooper back in the early 2000s on ABC, then was resurrected by Netflix in 2022 with a new spin. While it’s a traditional reality game show, there’s something more refined and intriguing about The Mole compared to other similar shows. Everyone works as a group to add money to a growing pot, but only one person will win it at the end. Everyone is competing except for one secret person who is “the Mole.” Their goal is to successfully sabotage the group and keep their identity secret. As the episodes progress, players are asked questions about the Mole and the person who knows the least about them is sent home until a winner is crowned.

Hosted by Ari Shapiro for its latest episodes, who dads might already listen to as host of National Public Radio’s All Things Considered program as well as for his time as a White House correspondent, The Mole is an intelligent reality show that dad can watch without feeling like he’s watching a reality show.

The Mole Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Alex Wagner Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Story By bart de pauw Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

7 'Clarkson’s Farm' (2021- )

3 Seasons

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The outdoorsy dad who loves to tend to his lawn, dreams of owning his own farm (or maybe already does), and loves the concept of farm to table, will appreciate everything that Clarkson’s Farm, one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now, has to offer. The British documentary reality series follows Jeremy Clarkson, best known from motoring shows like Top Gear and The Grand Tour, on his real-life journey buying a 1,000-acre farm.

As Clarkson learns about farming, viewers learn along with him. He faces challenges along the way, including the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred while filming. As Clarkson builds up the farm, which he humorously names Diddly Squat to indicate its lack of production, he works on opening his own restaurant as well.

Clarkson's Farm Genre Documentary, Comedy Language English Number of Seasons 3 Debut Date June 10, 2021

Watch on Prime Video

6 'Alone' (2015- )

11 Seasons

Image via History

Every dad believes that he’s a MacGyver, able to survive in the wilderness on his own with nothing but a pocketknife and a bottle of water. This survival reality competition series lets dads live vicariously through brave contestants who decide to try it out for themselves. In every season of Alone, competitors are documented as they try to survive for 100 days with limited equipment, isolated from one another. The only time producers step in is if medical attention is required or if someone “taps out,” meaning they wish to leave the game. With the prize money rising from half-a-million to a million dollars through the show’s run, it’s high stakes, but the winner really has to work to earn the winnings.

Has anyone ever tapped out? Dad would have to watch and see, then imagine if he would be able to make it through or not. The settings range from Northern Mongolia to Chilko Lake in British Columbia, usually on first nation-controlled lands. Each region has its own unique set of challenges for players to overcome as they try to prove they can hack it outdoors.

Alone (2015) Release Date June 18, 2015 Cast Nicole Apelian , Sam Larson , Brooke Whipple , Brad Richardson , Jesse Bosdell , Dave Nessia , Carleigh Fairchild , Britt Ahart Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

Watch on Hulu

5 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' (2020- )

5 Seasons

Image via History Channel

Rather than feature competitors trying to win prize money, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is a reality show that follows a team investigating the infamous Skinwalker Ranch. Located in Uintah County, Utah, the ranch has been known to be the site of paranormal and UFO sightings and activities. This team, which includes the ranch’s owner as well as an aerospace engineer, and some who are skeptics, explores to see if they can substantiate findings or experience any of these activities for themselves.

Dads love gadgets, gizmos, and tools, and this team uses ground-penetrating radar to look for anomalies, as if in their own version of The X-Files. With exciting reveals, interesting Pentagon UFO videos, and input from scientists, politicians, colonels, and investigative journalists, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch will have dad hooked from the beginning.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 31, 2020 Cast Robert Clotworthy , Travis S. Taylor , Erik Bard , Bryant Arnold , Tom Winterton , Jim Segala Main Genre Reality Seasons 3 Creator(s) Kevin Burns , Joel Patterson

4 'Below Deck' (2013-)

11 Seasons

Image via Bravo

Often cited as one of the best reality shows for people who typically don’t like reality shows, not just dads, Below Deck takes viewers on a journey inside the lives and work of crew members on a superyacht during charter season. Along with relishing the lives of the rich and famous, dad gets to see all the work that goes into making the experience memorable and fitting for the elite.

Spawning several spin-offs and introducing fan favorite personalities who have gone on to appear in other shows, like Kate Chastain who, completed in both seasons one and two of The Traitors, Below Deck is an aspirational show. While there are wild moments that have been criticized as seeming scripted, it doesn’t make the show any less entertaining.

Below Deck Release Date July 1, 2013 Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11 Creator Mark Cronin

Watch on Peacock

3 'Impractical Jokers' (2011-)

11 Seasons

Image via TruTV

Three men walking down the street pulling pranks on unsuspecting passers-by with hidden cameras set up to catch their reactions? Impractical Jokers screams “dad fare.” The reality show initially featured four members from the comedy troupe known as The Tenderloins, with former member Joe Gatto more recently being replaced by a rotating selection of guest comedians. Each member is tasked with playing a competitive game of some kind to try and earn a thumbs up or down from the others for their performance. It usually involves doing something embarrassing in public and following the commands they are being given through an earpiece.

Impractical Jokers is steady laughs all the way through as viewers giggle along with the other members watching one man make a fool of himself, and members of the public react in varying ways. Described in the show’s intro as featuring scenes of “graphic stupidity,” dad will absolutely adore the mindless fun of this reality show.

Impractical Jokers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 15, 2011 Cast James Murray , Joe Gatto , Sal Vulcano Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10 Streaming Service(s) Hulu , HBO Max

2 'The Challenge' (1998- )

39 Seasons

Image via MTV

The Challenge is often lauded for the fact that it doesn’t follow typical reality show conventions. Rather, the series puts players’ physical prowess and strategic skills to the test in the most grueling challenges. Depending on the type of dad, he’ll either be watching and saying, “I could do that!” or declaring “no way I could do that!”

Usually featuring cast members from other reality shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island, it’s the perfect compromise show. Dad can watch a show with a premise he likes, while mom can see her favorite competitors in a new element, with plenty of shocking moments to entertain.

The Challenge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

1 'The American Barbecue Showdown' (2020- )

3 Seasons

Image via Netflix

Barbecue and dad go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that most dads will be salivating, and probably taking mental notes, while watching this inspirational reality show. Contestants from all over the U.S. gather to compete in a barbecue cook-off in Barbecue Showdown, previously called The American Barbecue Showdown, to show off their amateur skills. They aren’t just making meat and potatoes, though. They partake in creative challenges and different cooking styles to show they have technique and skill and aren’t just one-trick ponies.

Every challenge is timed, often with less time than the cooks might enjoy while grilling with a beer in hand at home, so the pressure is on. But dad will learn a tip or two (or many) for his next cook from one of the best cooking competition shows. Expect him to pop out to the butcher shop after watching to try out some new skills.

The American Barbecue Showdown Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 18, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 8 Cast Lyric Lewis , Rutledge Wood , Kevin Bludso , Melissa Cookston

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Underrated Dad TV Shows, Ranked