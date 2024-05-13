In the new world of streaming, where there are too many streaming services to really count, and pay for, finding a good show really counts. But this also means that with many streaming services, there are numerous new films and television shows being released, sometimes by the said streaming service, and this ultimately leads to many shows going under the radar.

A lot of shows receive good ratings and several seasons, but after a few years, they lose any momentum and either end up canceled or forgotten. These are the shows that are not as appreciated as big-name television series, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, One Piece, Family Guy, and many others. For dads who have little time on their hands, are out of the loop, or are simply just looking for more shows geared toward them, this can be equally hard. But finding good shows doesn't have to be that hard. From crime series to comedies, here are some underrated television series geared towards dads.

10 'Ray Donovan'

Created by Ann Biderman

Ray Donovan follows “fixer” Ray (Liev Schreiber) who is responsible for fixing problems for the wealthy and famous in Hollywood. This leads to establishing dangerous enemies, creating problems for his family, and taking care of the dirty work that no one else wants to deal with. Though, unfortunately for Ray, while he is good at being a fixer, being a dad and husband is a whole different ballpark that he struggles with.

Ray Donovan is a fun, action-packed drama for those interested in a crime drama that deals closely with a twisted yet likable cast of characters who do consequential things in order to protect one another. Not to mention, Ray is a family man, and many dads who watch this show will come to appreciate Ray’s sense of love and loyalty to his family, although it may not be in good taste. Still, moments in Ray Donovan can be a tough pill to swallow; that is, there is heartbreak and a lot of anger that will not be unpacked in just one season.

9 'Money Heist' (2017 - )

Creared by Álex Pina

The Money Heist is a gritty Spanish thriller that follows wanted criminal Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). However, on her way to her mother’s, unaware of the trap planted by cops, a man who goes by “The Professor” (Álvaro Morte) stops her, and invites her onto a mission: a money heist. Recruiting other criminals of similar caliber with brilliant minds, The Professor develops strategic heists.

One thing to love about The Money Heist is the diverse cast of characters that exhibit interesting personalities. This show is a fun watch that will give viewers an adrenaline boost and keep viewers on their toes. It’s the perfect show for dads who are looking for action-packed episodes.

Money Heist Release Date May 2, 2017 Cast Enrique Arce , Rodrigo De la Serna , Najwa Nimri , Úrsula Corberó , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Álvaro Morte Main Genre Crime Seasons 5 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

8 'The Ranch' (2016 - )

Created by Don Reo & Jim Patterson

The Ranch is an American sitcom about a family running a ranch in Colorado. Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) returns home to the family farm where his dad, Beau Bennett (Sam Elliot), still runs it. Despite there being running tensions between Beau, Colt, and his brother, Colt decides to try and make amends by

The Ranch is a good mix of comedy and heartwarming moments. It has familiar favorites, Sam Elliot (Family Guy) and Ashton Kutcher (That 70’s Show), as seen in other fan-favorite comedies, and many dads who have a strained relationship with their children will be able to relate to the realistic portrayal exhibited by both Beau and Colt. But overall, anyone looking for a silly, laid-back show will enjoy The Ranch in the long run.

the ranch Release Date April 1, 2016 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Studio Netflix

7 'Samurai Champloo' (2004)

Created by Manglobe

Mugen (Steve Blum) is a samurai with very little to fear. Unlike traditional samurai, Mugen fights in a style that is similar to that of breakdancing. Meanwhile, Jin (Kirk Thornton) is a traditionalist in samurai culture. Fuu (Kari Wahlgren), on the other hand, is a woman who works at a teahouse. Both Jin and Mugen are conflicting samurai, but both are on par with each other in terms of skill. Fuu convinces Jin and Mugen to join her on her search to find the legendary samurai who smells like sunflowers.

Although relatively old in terms of style and storytelling, Samurai Champloo is a unique anime that deserves more praise than it has. For dads who enjoy simple, classic animation with an easy-to-watch plot, Samurai Champloo is perfect, especially with the content it deals with and its sense of humor. Not to mention, the conflict between Jin and Mugen is a fun watch.

Samurai Champloo Release Date May 20, 2004 Cast Steve Blum , Kirk Thornton , kari wahlgren Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Creator(s) Shinichirô Watanabe Writers Masaru Gotsubo Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) Samurai Champloo Directors Shinichirô Watanabe

6 'I Shouldn’t Be Alive' (2006-2012)

Created by Darlow Smithson Productions

I Shouldn’t Be Alive is a gruesome documentary series that documents real life events. The situations depicted in this show are terrifying enough to watch from the comfort of one’s home. It features interviews from the survivors, explaining in great detail the eerie and terrifying situations that they find themselves in.

The moments in I Shouldn’t Be Alive are very real and very frightening. The narration offers a real-life glimpse into the dangerous situations, and viewers are provided with heartbreaking scenarios that no person would want to see themselves in. For dads who are interested in intense, real-life stories depicted through reenactments, as opposed to fictitious shows—I Shouldn’t Be Alive is the show for you.

5 'Soap' (1977-1981)

Created by Susan Harris

The Campbells are a family of blue-collar workers. Mary Campbell (Cathryn Damon) has a sister named Jessica Tate (Katherine Helmond), whose family is more on the wealthier side. Jessica and Mary’s families have their own personal troubles going on, with Jessica having an affair and Mary worried her husband is having an affair. However, everything in the family gets wackier as more secrets about both families unfold, and everyone must try to stay sane in the process.

Soap is an American sitcom; though decades old, Soap is a fun show to sit down and relax to, with the classic, good-natured humor lighting up any mood, even on stressful days. Despite being old and definitely a product of its time, Soap is a fun show to sit down and watch.

4 'Dicktown' (2020-2022)

Created by John Hodgman & David Rees

Dicktown is an adult animation that follows John Hunchman (John Hodgman) and his partner David (David Rees). The detective duo solve crimes for teenagers. The two, unable to leave the town like they had once planned to, take on a variety of different clients in their home, which is Dicktown, NC.

Dicktown is a good show to watch late at night when the kids are away or are mature enough for shows with adult language. The art style is clean and sharp with enough vibrant colors to light up one’s night; not to mention, each episode is approximately 10 minutes short, leaving dads a few minutes of peace when needed. Overall, his show brings a sense of nostalgia to any dad that has shared immature banter with old friends or colleagues.

3 'Dave' (2020-2023)

Created by Dave Burd & Jeff Schaffer

Dave (Lil Dicky), a twenty-year-old rapper, is determined to become the best rapper in the world. With the help of his friends, Dave aims to make this dream come true, and through this realization comes the hard work of Dave and his friends, who support him through thick and thin.

Dave is not the show for everyone; it uses a younger, more modern sense of humor that younger dads may relate to more than others. But it is a fun sitcom of one realizing one’s dreams, something that everyone has had at some point in their life. While life can feel hopeless at times, Dave provides a sense of hope, bringing faith and inspiriting all those who watch it.

Dave Release Date 2020-04-00 Cast Andrew Santino Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

2 'Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy' (2023)

Created by Alexandert M. Rümelin

Viktor Larenz (Stephan Kampwirth) is a famous psychiatrist. One day while waiting at the clinic for his daughter Josy (Helena Zengel), Viktor quickly learns that the doctor never checked up on his daughter. Rather, she has seemingly disappeared. Viktor shuts down, and he grieves for the loss of his daughter. Years later, however, Viktor has to come to face with his daughter’s disappearance after meeting a woman named Anna (Emma Bading) who has been hallucinating and imagining things. To learn more about these hallucinations, Viktor must provide therapy for her. Then, maybe in the process, he can come to fully face his daughter’s disappearance and finally learn what happened.

Therapy is a German thriller that many dads will relate to, as this TV show deals with topics very close to a father’s heart. It’s a sad story, one that frightens parents to the core due to its realism. However, the mystery behind Josy’s disappearance will keep the viewer watching, with an exciting six episodes, and viewers will wait eagerly to uncover the disappearance of Josy and the events leading up to it.

1 'Kim’s Convenience' (2016-2021)

Developed by Ins Choi & Kevin White

Kim’s Convenience is a show following Korean dad Sang-il Kim (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) as he navigates his business, a convenience store, and his family life with an artistic daughter, a strict wife, and an estranged son. Although Sang-il makes questionable decisions sometimes, usually due to his own culture, he still tries to do what’s best for his family.

Another sitcom, but this time set in Toronto, Kim’s Convenience is a wonderful show that features a mixture of comedy and drama, with a lot of tear-jerker moments that do feel genuine to the viewer. Many dads will likely relate to Mr. Kim, as he is trying his best to keep everything in his life afloat, though he does make the occasional mistake. Still, he’s a family man, and any dad who feels the same way will relate to this show.

Kim's Convenience Release Date October 11, 2016 Cast Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Jean Yoon , Simu Liu , Andrew Phung , Andrea Bang Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

