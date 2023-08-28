The Big Picture Daddio is an upcoming film that revolves around a single conversation between two strangers during a taxi ride, emphasizing vulnerability and trust.

The movie takes place in one location and features only two performers, showcasing the director's experience in theater and her ability to convey deep emotions through limited resources.

Originally, Daisy Ridley was supposed to play the passenger, but Dakota Johnson stepped in after scheduling conflicts led to Ridley stepping away from the project.

Daddio is setting itself up to be a curious story about vulnerability and trust, with the entirety of Christy Hall's next project focusing on a single conversation had by two strangers during a taxi ride. Entertainment Weekly has released the first images from the movie, set to feature Dakota Johnson as the passenger, going from the John F. Kennedy International Airport to Manhattan. She will be transported by a friendly taxi driver portrayed by Sean Penn. While the premise might sound a little uneventful for an entire film, the emotions shared on the ride will be what makes audiences dive deep into the story.

The fact that the plot takes place in one location, with only two performers leading the narrative is a statement to how Hall originally conceived Daddio as a stage play. The filmmaker has plenty of experience working in the theater medium, and telling her story from behind the camera speaks highly of her multimedia directing abilities. The unusual environment will also help viewers remain focused on what the characters are trying to say about life, love and the comfortable anonymity such an encounter can provide when a person keeps most of what they feel to themselves.

Daisy Ridley was originally supposed to play the passenger in Daddio, but unfortunate scheduling issues prevented her from being a part of the intimate story. After the actress was sure she wouldn't be able to be a part of the project, Johnson was cast in the role, with production taking place in the final weeks of 2022. The movie is currently scheduled to hold its world premiere at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, before audiences from all over the country can enjoy it on the big screen at a later date.

What's Next for Dakota Johnson?

After she's seen in Daddio, Dakota Johnson will appear in a very different kind of project. Madame Web will continue Sony's trend of making movies about Spider-Man-related characters without the hero actually swinging by to save the day. In the upcoming release, Johnson will portray the titular character, a psychic with the ability of seeing visions about the interconnected "spider world". Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced will also star in the movie, with their characters going up against a yet undisclosed powerful threat. While the project was delayed due to the ongoing dual strike, it's currently scheduled to fly towards the big screen on Valentine's Day of next year.

