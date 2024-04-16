The Big Picture Choosing projects wisely is important for Dakota Johnson post-Madame Web. Daddio showcases acting skills in limited space for greater engagement.

After the lackluster reception of Madame Web, one of the best things that lead Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) can do is to select projects that showcase her acting skills. Daddio seems like the perfect movie for that. The story centers mostly around two characters: A driver (Sean Penn) and a woman (Johnson) who have a deep and meaningful conversation during a cab ride in New York.

The setting is perfect for actors to show their range. Having a character inside a limited space and without many props means that the audience’s attention will be focused on their faces most of the time, so a great performance really helps whoever’s watching to engage. This is exactly the kind of setting that earned Jamie Foxx (Collateral) an Oscar nomination, for example. This is also the kind of movie that greatly relies on a screenwriter’s ability to conduct dialogue, because that’s another element that people start paying attention to when there aren’t a lot of other elements to look at.

The trailer for Daddio makes it clear that there will be no shortage of topics for Penn and Johnson’s characters to talk about. From relationships to how fleeting life can be, they’ll touch on everything and share an unlikely bond that is too random to explain and only people who have lived it know how it feels. The trailer also makes it clear that the movie will put some emphasis on how our little screens have been preventing us from having real experiences. In Daddio’s case, its simple structure might be by design, since the point of the movie is to challenge you to pay attention and actually listen to what’s being discussed on screen.

'Daddio' Director Talked All About The Movie With Collider

Daddio is written and directed by Christy Hall, who previously created the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This. Daddio marks a feature film directing debut for Hall. The director called her movie “a love letter to the power of human connection,” and talked about it with Collider back at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. During the interview, she stated:

“The spirit of this film is an exploration of what could happen if we really decided to, yeah, put our phone down and actually engage with the world. ‘Cause if you talk to someone long enough, they will reveal their humanity to you. And I think that that reminds us that we’re all very infinitely connected, and I think that’s kind of the medicine that we need right now.”

Daddio premieres in theaters on June 28. You can watch the trailer above.