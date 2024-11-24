Eddie Murphy has made some classic comedy movies throughout the years, movies which will stand the test of time and keep viewers laughing for generations to come. He also made Daddy Day Care. While the 2003 film holds a less-than-stellar 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it remains a nostalgic favorite for many, for reasons quite difficult to fathom, but for those morbidly curious to find out why, there's good news! Daddy Day Care arrives on Netflix on December 1, and you can find out what all the fuss is about.

Daddy Day Care tells the story of Charlie Hinton (Murphy), a marketing executive who loses his job and finds an unlikely career path running a daycare out of his home. Joined by his best friend Phil (Jeff Garlin), Charlie takes on the challenge of managing unruly toddlers, skeptical parents, and a fierce rival in Miss Harridan (Anjelica Huston), who runs a prestigious preschool. Despite mixed critical reception, Daddy Day Care was a commercial success, grossing over $160 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. The film also, somehow, inspired a Cuba Gooding Jr.-led sequel, called Daddy Day Camp which opened in 2007 to less than stellar reception from, well, pretty much anybody.

What's Eddie Murphy Up To At the Moment?

Murphy is still a busy man and remains in demand decades after making his breakthrough. He recently reprised his legendary role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F as Detective Axel Foley in Netflix's reboot of the series, attempting to track down his kidnapped daughter.

Murphy is also, in highly exciting news, reprising his iconic part as Donkey in the upcoming Shrek 5. Murphy revealed the news exclusively to Collider during an interview with our editor in chief, Steve Weintraub, earlier in the summer while promoting Beverly Hills Cop:

"We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]. I started recording Shrek, I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next.”

Daddy Day Care comes to Netflix on December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Eddie Murphy's upcoming projects.