‘Dads’ Trailer Reveals Bryce Dallas Howard’s Famous Father Doc on Apple TV+

Score one for much-needed Daddy Content, as Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for Dads, a documentary on both famous and non-famous fathers from Bryce Dallas Howard. Dads tells the story of six fathers from around the world, plus commentary from a Greek chorus of A-list parental figures. The film is part of Apple’s exclusive, first-look deal with Imagine Documentaries.

Some of the more famous fatherly faces to pop up in Dads are Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, and Will Smith.

Check out the trailer below, followed by the documentary’s official poster. Dads debuts on Apple TV+ on June 19. For more on Apple TV+, here is our review of the magnificent Central Park.

Here is the official synopsis for Dads: