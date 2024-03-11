None of the members of House Targaryen live up to their motto, "Fire and Blood," like Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The younger brother of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon is known as the Rogue Prince due to his chaotic nature, which leads him to leave a life of adventure, conquest, and murder. Following Viserys' death, he stands alongside his niece-wife, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), to help her fight for her rights to the Iron Throne.

As the wielder of the Valyrian Steel sword, Dark Sister, and rider of one of the largest dragons, Caraxes, Daemon's ego knows no limits. This translates into his dialogue, which includes some of the most iconic and memorable lines of any character in House of the Dragon. From witty quips to utterly savage takedowns and stone-cold insults, Daemon's best quotes are sharp enough to give Dark Sister a run for her money, cementing his reputation as one of the saga's most fascinating figures.

10 "Beginning tonight, King's Landing will learn to fear the color gold."

Season 1, Episode 1

As much as Daemon wanted to aid Viserys' rule, he was shuffled around the small council by his enemies before being made commander of the city watch. Daemon excelled in this position and transformed the watch from a group of vagabonds into a powerful, professional force distinguished by their gold cloaks. On the eve of Viserys' tournament for the birth of his son, Daemon unleashed the gold cloaks in a night of justice to make the city safe.

This quote showcases Daemon's charismatic yet cunning nature and how he inspires loyalty despite his harsh actions. As a consummate man of action and war, he works to improve those under his command and isn't afraid to get down in the muck alongside his soldiers. His night of justice also shows that Daemon believes in creating a strong image based on fear, much like his ancestors, who burnt everything on their path to secure their dynasty.

9 "Add it to the chair."

Season 1, Episode 4 - "King of the Narrow Sea"

After years of harsh battle in the Stepstones, Daemon and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the Sea Snake, finally defeat prince-admiral Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith) and reclaim the islands for Westeros. For his bravery, Daemon's men name him King of the Narrow Sea. However, Daemon decides to return to Westeros, giving up his crown and Craghas' war hammer as a gesture of goodwill to Viserys.

One of the major themes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon is the great lengths that people are willing to go for power. Daemon is no stranger to this but stands out because he is one of the few characters who willingly gives his power up. The quote is also a great one to highlight how Daemon prefers to be blunt and to the point. He honors Viserys while not necessarily subduing to him, something that not many others would even dare to.

8 "He can keep his tongue."

Season 1, Episode 8 - "The Lord of Tides"

Despite dying from an illness that had been ravaging his body for decades, Viserys still finds the strength to sit on the Iron Throne one last time and defend the rights of Rhaenyra's second son, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), to inherit the Velaryon castle of Driftmark. This enrages Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), the younger brother of Corlys, who refuses to let Luke inherit due to his true parentage.

When Viserys demands Vaemon's tongue for treason, Daemon cuts his head in half with Dark Sister with the above quote. This short but sweet line perfectly encapsulates everything audiences love and hate about Daemon. The swiftness of Vaemod's death, plus the quote afterward, shows how little regard for consequences or the cost of life. It also reinforces one of Daemon's most admirable traits: nobody insults his family and gets away with it.

7 "I would rather feed my sons to the dragons than have them carry shields and cups for your drunken, usurper c**t of a king."

Season 1, Episode 10 - "The Black Queen"

When Viserys dies, the Green faction moves quickly to secure power in King's Landing and crown Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king. Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) sends Rhaenyra generous terms if she accepts Aegon as king, hoping to avoid a full-on civil war. Daemon gives the above quote in response to the idea that his sons, Aegon and Viserys, would be brought to court to serve as wards.

With this quote, Daemon sums up everyone's thoughts about Aegon. Despite Alicent's attempts to make him ready for rule, Aegon is more concerned with drinking, sex, and ignoring his responsibilities. Plus, Daemon knows that his sons would be used as political hostages to ensure his good behavior and that death by dragons would be preferable because it would at least be quick.

6 "No matter how fat the leech grows, it always wants for another meal."

Season 1, Episode 7 - "Driftmark"

Daemon's biggest rival at court is Viserys' Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Following the death of Daemon's second wife, Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), Otto offers insincere condolences as a way to pay Daemon back for a remark he made shortly after Otto's wife passed away. Daemon manages to restrain himself from attacking Otto and instead whispers the above quote.

This quote is Daemon calling Otto out for what he truly is. Despite all that he has achieved—Otto is an effective Hand of the King, his daughter is queen, and his grandchildren are princes and princesses—he is still trying to reach higher. The only thing that will satisfy him is seeing his grandson seated on the Iron Throne. Daemon openly confronts Otto many times throughout season 1 of House of the Dragon, but this quote proves he can also be a cunning player of the game, delivering subtle blows without outright warning his enemies.

5 "A marriage is a duty, yes. But that doesn’t stop us from doing what we want."

Season 1, Episode 4 - "King of the Narrow Sea"

One night, Daemond sends Rhaenyra a map of the secret tunnels in the Red Keep and clothes to disguise herself as a boy. He then takes her through the streets of King's Landing to help get her mind off of her imminent marriage. The last place they visit is a brothel, where Daemon says the above quote before helping Rhaenyra receive her sexual awakening.

While Daemon's reasons for taking Rhaenyra into the brothel are quite selfish, the line gives further insight into his character. His words stress that, while everyone must uphold their duty and responsibilities, they can still pursue their pleasures, and in many ways should, to keep from becoming miserable. Unfortunately, this advice ends up hurting Rhaenyra in the future regarding the parentage of her children. However, Daemon's words are no less true, as his advice is the only way a person can keep their sanity while still fulfilling their role within Westerosi society.

4 "I will speak of my brother as I wish. You will not."

Season 1, Episode 2 - "The Rogue Prince"

Frustrated that Viserys won't take action against the Triarchy's actions in the Stepstones, Corlys Velaryon goes to Daemon with a proposition. Since the King won't help him reclaim the shipping lanes, he offers Daemon the chance at glory if he and his dragon, Caraxes, aid Corlys in the war. Though Daemon agrees, he has to reprimand Corlys when he goes too far in venting his anger at Viserys.

Daemon's greatest virtue is his love for his brother. Though the two quarrel frequently due to their conflicting personalities and Daemon's brash actions, he refuses to let anyone talk badly about Viserys, especially a lord who has sworn allegiance to the crown. More often than not, Daemon acts out because he wants to get Viserys away from the power-hungry people in his court and spend some time with him. This quote is crucial to understanding the Rogue Prince: although selfish and glory-seeking, Daemon acknowledges the importance of family, lineage, and succession; he knows the House of the Dragon thrives together. He's a shrewd player in the game, even if he lacks the deft touch of his rivals.

3 "It is no easy thing for a man to be a dragonslayer. But dragons can kill dragons and have."

Season 1, Episode 10 - "The Black Queen"

As the Black War Council makes its plans, Rhaenyra acts as the only voice of reason, hoping to find a way to end the conflict with as little damage to the realm as possible. When it's made apparent that they lack sufficient manpower to win the war, talks turn to the dragons since the Blacks have more dragons big enough for war than the Greens. Daemon reinforces the importance of dragons with the above quote.

This quote gives viewers a glimpse at how this Targaryen civil war will be fought. Armies of thousands of soldiers are impressive, to be sure, but a single dragon can reduce them to ash, so it does come down to which side can use their dragons most effectively. It also hints towards the harrowing events at the end of this episode between Like and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). Dragons are the single mightiest force in Westeros, and Daemon is among the few ones who fully understand their power—and danger.

2 "You cannot live your life in fear; otherwise, you will forsake the best parts of it."

Season 1, Episode 4 - "King of the Narrow Sea"

After returning from the Stepstones, Rhaenyra and Daemon find some time to talk to one another in High Valyrian. The conversation turns to the fate of Rhaenyra's mother, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), who had many complicated pregnancies before dying, souring Rhaenyra's opinion towards marriage and childbirth. Daemon grieves for Aemma's passing but counters her fears with the above quote.

This quote is another that highlights the strongest aspect of Daemon's character: his lust for life. Regardless of the danger, from fighting pirates to walking into the lair of a dragon, he would rather face it headlong than hold back. It's also a quote that rings true in real life: when you live in fear of what terrible things could happen, you all but guarantee that you won't be able to enjoy the good aspects of life.

1 "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

Season 1, Episode 10 - "The Black Queen"

Frustrated by Rhaenyra's inaction, Daemon publically tells her that she needs to be more forceful in the coming war. In private, Rhaenyra tells Daemon that she can't be so hasty due to her role in the prophesied Song of Ice and Fire first seen by Aegon the Conqueror. This infuriates Daemon, who had to watch his brother spend his life chasing dreams, and he chokes Rhaenyra while saying this quote.

Daemon's words here cut through all the smoke and mirrors and get at the heart of House Targaryen's history. People claim that the Targaryens are closer to the gods than men, but the only thing that truly separates them from others is their dragons. It also establishes that Daemon is not willing to let Rhaenyra go down the same self-destructive path as her father. His visceral reaction reminds viewers of his lust for power, but at the heart of it, Daemon's quote is realistic. Prophecies are important in Westeros, but the Targaryen power rests entirely on their dragons—to the point where, once the fire-breathing lizards were gone, the House of the Dragon's days were counted.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.

