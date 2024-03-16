In both Game of Thrones and the book series it's based on, one of the most popular characters is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The last child of the Mad King, Aerys II (David Rintoul), Daenerys was born on Dragonstone following the collapse of the Targaryen dynasty and is raised in Essos by her older brother, Viserys (Harry Lloyd).

Initially timid and lacking agency, she slowly takes control of her life after marrying the Dothraki Kahl, Drogo (Jason Momoa). Upon his death, she hatches three dragons and commits herself to one day taking back the Iron Throne. Across Game of Thrones' eight seasons, Daenerys racked up an impressive list of quotes. Many come from her elaborate yet inspiring speeches or declarations about the world she intends to build. Though repetitive at times, these quotes stand out as some of the most iconic in the show, thanks to Daenerys' conviction and Clarke's strong performance.

10 "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms. And I will."

Season 7, Episode 3, "The Queen's Justice"

After many years in exile, Daenerys and her allies land in Dragonstone to begin her conquest of Westeros, though she faces opposition from the ruling queen, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). She is also approached by the King in the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who petitions Daenerys to join forces against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his army of the dead.

Daenerys initially refuses until Jon bends the knee to her and delivers a long monologue retelling her life's story, culminating in the above quote. The line is very textbook Daenerys and the culmination of seven seasons of reminding people of her bloodline and claim to the Iron Throne. It works in isolation due to how short and to the point it gets, but it gets drowned out by some of her flashier and more bombastic quotes. Even Jon isn't impressed when she says it and refuses to bend the knee, though he changes his mind following the infamous episode "Beyond the Wall,"

9 "Yes, all men must die, but we are not men."

Season 3, Episode 3, "Walk of Punishment"

To get an army big enough to invade Westeros, Daenerys travels to the city of Astapor to inspect the Unsullied—eunuch soldiers trained to be obedient and fearless. While purchasing them in exchange for her largest dragon, Drogon, she also gets Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), a translator slave. When Daenerys asks for her thoughts about joining a warband, Missandei replies with "Valar Morgulis," meaning "All men must die," which prompts Daenerys' reply.

"Valar Morgulis" is one of the best quotes in Game of Thrones, and it's great to see Daenerys subvert its meaning. Westeros is a highly patriarchal world where women often get the short end of the stick; however, Daenerys here is saying that, while women don't often have the same privileges, they also don't have to follow the same rules—or suffer the same consequences. She demonstrates this when she goes to acquire her Unsullied: Daenerys orders them and Drogon to kill the masters of Astapor. Dany's willingness to break barriers is a crucial part of her character, and this line perfectly captures her incendiary nature.

8 "I am the dragon's daughter, and I swear to you that those who would harm you will die screaming."

Season 1, Episode 10, "Fire and Blood"

After seeing Drogo reduced to a catatonic state by the witch Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou), Daenerys suffocates him with a pillow to put her husband out of his misery. With what remained of his khalasar, Daenerys builds a pyre for Drogo and places her three eggs and Mirri Maz Duur in it. Before setting it ablaze, Daenerys addresses the assembled Dothraki with the above quote.

This is Daenerys' first speech to rally people to her cause, and though she has a long way to go before she is the Breaker of Chains, this gives a good indication of the kind of ruler she could be. Daenerys cares about the slights against her people and is motivated as much by keeping them safe as by taking back her birthright. Though not every member of the Khalasar sticks around to follow her, the others change their minds quickly when she emerges from the pyre with three living dragons.

7 "I will not let those I have freed slide back into chains. I will not sail for Westeros. I will do what queens do. I will rule."

Season 4, Episode 5, "First of His Name"

After a hard fight, Daenerys captures Meereen, the last and largest city in Slaver's Bay. However, she gets word that the previous two cities she liberated, Astapor and Yunkai, have fallen back to practicing slavery. Deciding that simply liberating slaves isn't enough, Daenerys decides to remain in Meereen with the above quote to learn how to be a proper queen of Westeros.

This quote shows that Daenerys is wise enough to understand her inexperience. This puts her ahead of many of the leaders in Westeros, who are so arrogant that they believe no advice about improving their leadership style is worth hearing. The only downside is that it delays her return to Westeros, which many of her fans were hoping for in the early seasons due to how disconnected she was from the main story.

6 "I will take what is mine with fire and blood."

Season 2, Episode 6, "The Old Gods and the New"

While in the city of Quarth, Daenerys attempts to persuade the Spice King (Nicholas Blane) to part with some of his ships to allow her to travel back to Westeros. To her dismay, the Spice King refuses, not wanting to give up the main source of his income. Daenerys attempts to intimidate him to capitulate to her demands with the above quote, but he still denies her.

This is one of the earliest examples of Daenerys quoting the words of her house and promising ruin to her enemies. However, it also shows one of Daenerys' worst qualities: how uncompromising she can be with diplomacy. Daenerys often expects people to do things for her due to her family name and dragons and often reacts with indignance and wrath when denied. Still, this is a brilliant showcase for Daenerys' ancestry, as House Targaryen was largely extinct, and everyone had every reason to doubt the once iconic words; it was up to Dany to make them remember her house's might—and she did.

5 "Our fathers were evil men. All of us here. They left the world worse than they found it. We're not going to do that. We're going to leave the world better than we found it."

Season 6, Episode 10, "The Winds of Winter"

After Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) takes control of the Iron Islands, his niece Yara (Gemma Whelan) and nephew Theon (Alfie Allen) sail to Meereen to ask Daenerys for her help in reclaiming their home. In return, they would provide her with ships to transport her army to Westeros. Daenerys agrees with the above quote but also demands that Yara cease raiding the Seven Kingdoms once the Iron Islands get their independence.

Along with once again reinforcing that she wants to improve the world, this quote also shows how much Daenerys has grown as a leader. She's willing to make compromises, such as allowing the Iron Islands their independence, while still showing her authority. Unfortunately, the following seasons seemingly forget this, building to Daenerys' tragic climax in Season 8.

4 "I will answer injustice with justice."

Season 4, Episode 4, "Oathkeeper"

After taking Meereen and liberating its slaves, Daenerys rounds up one hundred and sixty-three of the Great Masters, who crucified one hundred and sixty-three children to taunt Daenerys on her way to the city. Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) suggests that she answers injustice with mercy since the people of Meereen are hers now. However, Daenerys is steadfast and replies with this quote as the Great Masters are crucified in turn.

This line shows some of Daenerys' best and worst qualities. On the one hand, she refuses to let injustice go unanswered and ensures that evil men are given what they deserve. On the other hand, she is uncompromising when it comes to dishing out this justice, and sometimes people with less blood on their hands, like the father of her future husband, Hizdahr zo Loraq (Joel Fry), end up suffering due to those with the most. Dany always had a somewhat black-and-white perfection of big words like "justice" and "birthright;" this quote perfectly showcases that.

3 "Fire cannot kill a dragon."

Season 1, Episode 6, "A Golden Crown"

In the Dothraki holy city of Vas Dothrak, Viserys gets drunk and, furious that he hasn't received his army yet, threatens to kill Daenerys' unborn child if Kahl Drogo doesn't fulfill his promise. Drogo declares that Viserys will have a crown of gold before covering his head in liquid gold, thus circumnavigating the rule that Dothraki cannot spill blood while in Vas Dothrak. Daenerys watches his death with cold acceptance, symbolized by this quote.

Viserys kept his control over Daenerys by making her fear to "wake the dragon," which he used to describe his temper. Now, however, Daenerys doesn't look at her brother with fear but pity: he was no dragon but a pathetic man who brought about his downfall. The quote also helps to foreshadow Daenerys' fire resistance and somewhat confirms the theories about the Targaryens' mysterious connections with their dragons.

2 "A dragon is not a slave."

Season 3, Episode 4, "And Now His Watch Has Ended"

Outside the gates of Astapor, Daenerys gives Drogon to the Good Master Kraznys mo Nakloz (Dan Hildebrand) in exchange for all available Unsullied in the city. However, Drogon refuses to follow Kraznys' orders. When he protests this, Daenerys drops this quote before ordering Drogon to burn him alive and her unsullied to kill the other Good Masters.

This line is true in so many ways, both regarding the dragons and House Targaryen. For the former, they are uncontrollable, even by the Targaryens, and will rebel against their riders if they so choose. For the latter, Daenerys' story had her sold into slavery, but she rises above it because her family is destined to rule. The quote cements the dragons as the mightiest beings in Game of Thrones, massive weapons of incredible power and destructive capabilities that can decimate entire armies with a single blow.

1 "I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel."

Season 5, Episode 8, "Hardhome"

Having been accepted into her service, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) tries to stress to Daenerys how difficult her position is due to her lack of support among the great houses of Westeros. This prompts Daenerys to compare each of the houses to spokes on a wheel, replacing one another as the one on top constantly. Tyrion laments the fact that the wheel cannot be stopped, but Daenerys counters his statement with her quote.

This is the line that best sums up Daenerys' character. At her core, she truly wants to make a better world and believes that everything she does, no matter how harsh, will be justified when that better world comes to pass. Unfortunately, she can't see that, in using the force of her dragons and her armies to force this world to come into being, she is just placing herself atop a new wheel. Daenerys' descent into villainy was hinted at, but there was a path to keeping her the ruler she always wanted to be. Sadly, Game of Thrones chose not to.

