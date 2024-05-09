The Big Picture Dafne Keen and Samantha Lorraine will star in Night Comes, a story about sisters surviving a devastated reality.

Jay Hernandez makes his directorial debut with the film.

Keen to appear in The Acolyte before Night Comes, while Lorraine's career is just starting to take off.

Dafne Keen and Samantha Lorraine have found their next project, with Deadline reporting that the performers have been cast in Night Comes. The upcoming story will follow a pair of sisters who live in a reality that has been devastated by a cataclysmic event, with their quest for survival stealing the spotlight. As they try to make their way through a world where the rules have changed, they'll be tasked with a mission that will determine the future of humanity. Night Comes will also represent a major step for Jay Hernandez, who will be making his directorial debut with the feature.

Before he was busy writing the screenplay for Night Comes alongside Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak, Jay Hernandez spent years of his career working as a successful actor. The performer was famously seen as Diablo in Suicide Squad, as the metahuman capable of controlling fire was forced to join a team of incarcerated supervillains who secretly worked under the command of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Hernandez is also known for stepping into the shoes of the titular character in Magnum, the reboot of the classic television series about the private detective who isn't afraid of doing anything necessary to find out the truth.

Dafne Keen is ready to portray one of the sisters who will lead the narrative of Night Comes, but before she can start working on that project, the actress will be seen making her debut in the galaxy far, far away. Keen will play Jecki Lon in The Acolyte, a new television series that takes place many years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Something sinister is lurking in the shadows of the galaxy, and the Jedi Council will need help to figure out what it is before it's too late. Keen's character will be the padawan of Jedi Master Sol, a new character brought to life by Lee Jung-jae.

Samantha Lorraine is Ready to Take on 'Night Changes'

Samantha Lorraine's career is just getting started, as the actress looks for projects that will bring more exposure to her talents. Before she was cast in Night Comes, the performer starred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The comedy follows a young woman as she prepares for the titular celebration, but when the people closest to her betray her, she will feel like it's the end of the world. Lorraine's performance in the movie directed by Sammi Cohen brought her one step closer to Night Comes, and Jay Hernandez's directorial debut is ready to impress audiences with the unpredictable reality it will depict.

A release date hasn't been set for Night Comes. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.